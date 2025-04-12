KK vs MS PSL FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch PSL 2025 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans 3rd Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off with a blockbuster clash as Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday, April 12. Both teams are eyeing a strong start to their campaigns in the tournament.

David Warner to Lead Revamped Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings have named Australian superstar David Warner as their new captain for the season. The southpaw brings a wealth of experience and aggression at the top of the order, and his appointment signals a fresh direction for the franchise, which last lifted the PSL trophy in 2020 after beating Lahore Qalandars in the final.

The Kings’ think tank has also received a boost with former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara taking over as the head coach. Bopara will aim to build a winning culture around a balanced squad that boasts both experience and flair.

Kane Williamson Returns

Partnering Warner at the top will be New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who surprisingly went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The classy right-hander will be eager to prove his worth, and the Warner-Williamson opening combo could be one of the most dependable in the tournament.

The Karachi bowling unit looks equally threatening. With Hasan Ali’s pace, Adam Milne’s swing, and Abbas Afridi’s death-overs accuracy, the team possesses the firepower to dismantle top orders.

Multan Sultans Seek Redemption Under Rizwan

Multan Sultans, led by the ever-reliable Mohammed Rizwan, are aiming to go one step further this year after finishing runners-up in 2022 and 2023. They were crowned champions in 2021, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs, and have consistently remained a top contender in recent seasons.

Their batting department looks well-stocked with proven T20 performers like Kamran Ghulam, Johnson Charles, and Shai Hope. All three bring a mix of power-hitting and stability to the lineup.

Strong All-Round Options Give Sultans Balance

Multan also have a dynamic group of all-rounders, with Iftikhar Ahmed and David Willey expected to play key roles. Both players can contribute significantly with bat and ball, adding flexibility to the side.

In the bowling department, Usama Mir will lead the spin attack, while the pace trio of Chris Jordan, Josh Little, and Willey provide variety and control.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match take place?

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match is scheduled for Saturday, April 12.

Where will the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match take place?

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match begin?

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match is set to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India and PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India, and on the Tamasha app and Daraz App in Pakistan.

With both teams featuring global stars and strong support units, the match promises to be a gripping contest. While Karachi Kings will look to start their title hunt on a high at home, Multan Sultans are determined to maintain their status as perennial title contenders.