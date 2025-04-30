KKR Breaks Silence On Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh Viral Slap Video

DC vs KKR: A post-match clip of Kuldeep Yadav playfully slapping Rinku Singh sparked social media outrage, prompting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to issue a clarification and put rumors to rest. A seemingly light-hearted moment between Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh took an unexpected turn on social media. Following KKR’s 14-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a video showing Kuldeep slapping Rinku twice went viral.

Viral Video Sparks Controversy After DC vs KKR Match

The incident occurred during a post-match chat near the boundary line, where several players were seen laughing and talking. However, Kuldeep's sudden slaps one followed by another led to visible surprise and a shift in Rinku’s expression. While many interpreted it as harmless banter between two close friends, others questioned the appropriateness of Kuldeep's behavior, especially considering Rinku’s discomfort after the second slap.

KKR Responds: "Reality Between Friends"

To calm growing speculation, KKR shared a new video featuring both Kuldeep and Rinku.

The message aimed to emphasize the strong camaraderie between the two Uttar Pradesh cricketers and dispel rumors of a rift. The duo has shared dressing rooms in both domestic cricket and the Indian national team setup, and have often spoken about their mutual respect.

Fans Divided Over Interpretation

The original video’s lack of audio added to the confusion. Some viewers defended the interaction as a typical display of brotherly affection between close friends. Others criticized Kuldeep for what they perceived as crossing the line, demanding an explanation.

KKR’s social media post, showcasing both players smiling and joking, appears to have calmed much of the backlash, reinforcing that the incident was misinterpreted.

KKR Triumph Over DC Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

On the cricket front, KKR delivered a crucial win, posting a formidable 204/9. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 44, while Rinku contributed a vital 36 off 25 balls. Despite efforts from DC’s Faf du Plessis (62) and Axar Patel (43), the Kolkata bowlers led by Sunil Narine’s 3/29 and Varun Chakravarthy restricted Delhi to 190/9.

The victory lifted KKR to nine points, keeping them in the playoff hunt. DC, despite the loss, remains in the top four with 12 points.