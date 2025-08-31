This Team Emerges as Frontrunner to Sign Dravid After Royals Exit : Reports

Rahul Dravid will not be continuing as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season, marking the end of his second stint with the franchise after just one year. This decision follows a challenging season where the Royals finished ninth on the points table, securing only four wins from 14 matches. The Rajasthan Royals confirmed that Dravid chose not to take up a broader management role offered during a recent structural review of the franchise.

Dravid's history with the Royals extends back to 2011-2015 when he was both a player and a coach. His return last year was widely regarded as significant, especially after he had led India to a T20 World Cup victory in 2024. However, during this latest tenure, results fell short, and Dravid himself faced injury issues that forced him to manage most of the season from a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, with key figures like Sanju Samson’s future uncertain and Kumar Sangakkara’s role also under review, the Royals seem to be undergoing a major transition phase. Following the news of Dravid’s exit, several IPL teams are reportedly interested in acquiring him. The two franchises most linked to him currently are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). KKR recently parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and remains without a head coach. Known for empowering their coaches in strategy and planning, KKR appears to be a likely destination for Dravid.

LSG Similar Story

Lucknow Super Giants also experienced a disappointing 2025 campaign, winning just six matches. With their head coach Justin Langer's future uncertain and mentor Zaheer Khan possibly not continuing, LSG might also consider Dravid if changes are made. The franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, has a reputation for making bold decisions, which could see Dravid shortlisted for the role if LSG decides to replace their coaching staff.

The Rajasthan Royals have officially announced that Rahul Dravid will conclude his role as head coach before the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The franchise acknowledged Dravid’s long-standing contribution, stating, "Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise."

Offered Broader Role, But Declined

Following a structural review within the franchise, Dravid was offered an expanded position beyond his coaching duties. However, he chose not to accept this offer and decided to step away from the team. The Royals expressed their sincere gratitude, extending thanks from the players and millions of fans worldwide for Dravid’s remarkable service.