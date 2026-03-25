KKR name new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026 to support Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders have made a decisive call ahead of IPL 2026, appointing Rinku Singh as vice-captain under Ajinkya Rahane. The move signals a clear transition plan after a disappointing 2025 season, with KKR backing Rinku’s rise as a future leader while placing immediate pressure on Rahane to deliver results.

KKR are not just naming a deputy, they are redefining their leadership core. After finishing eighth last season, the franchise needed a cultural reset. Elevating Rinku, one of the most impactful finishers in the IPL, gives the dressing room a player-led voice who commands respect through performances.

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The decision also indicates long-term succession planning. If Rahane struggles, KKR now have a ready leadership alternative.

Rinku Singh’s rise: From finisher to leader

Rinku’s journey at KKR has been one of the IPL’s most compelling stories.

Joined KKR in 2018 as a fringe player

Breakthrough moment: five sixes vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Developed into one of the league’s most reliable finishers

Retained for Rs 13 crore ahead of IPL 2026

What stands out is his consistency in high-pressure overs. His strike rate in death overs has often crossed 200, placing him among elite finishers globally.

Beyond numbers, KKR management values his calm temperament and influence in the dressing room. Head coach Abhishek Nayar’s endorsement reflects internal trust in his leadership qualities, not just his batting.

World Cup boost and mental resilience

Rinku enters IPL 2026 with added stature after being part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad. That exposure at the highest level strengthens his leadership credentials.

Equally significant is the mental strength he has shown. Returning to cricket after a personal loss during the World Cup campaign adds a layer of maturity that franchises often seek in leadership roles.

This is not just a reward, it is a responsibility earned through adversity.

Ajinkya Rahane under pressure

While Rinku’s appointment is forward-looking, it also sharpens the spotlight on Ajinkya Rahane.

Age: 37

2025 performance: 390 runs (team’s highest)

Team finish: 8th

Rahane’s individual form was solid, but KKR’s campaign lacked consistency and intent. With senior players like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer no longer central to the setup, Rahane must now lead a transitioning squad. The addition of Cameron Green and a younger core makes leadership clarity crucial. KKR’s decision subtly indicates that patience may be limited. IPL 2026 could define Rahane’s captaincy legacy.