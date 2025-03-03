KKR New Jersey For IPL 2025 Launched: Defending Champions Reveal Stunning New Kit

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have set the stage on fire ahead of IPL 2025, unveiling their brand-new ‘three-star’ jersey, symbolizing their three triumphant title wins in the Indian Premier League. The fresh kit, rich in heritage and ambition, now carries a significant Golden Defending Champions Badge, a mark of their dominance as they enter the 18th edition of the tournament as reigning champions.

KKR’s New Jersey: A Tribute to Legacy and Glory

In a grand reveal, Kolkata Knight Riders showcased their latest jersey, a design that seamlessly blends tradition with the hunger for future success. The three stars emblazoned on the chest pay homage to their championship victories in 2012, 2014, and the historic 2024 season.

KKR stars Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, and Luvnith Sisodia proudly donned the new kit, further igniting anticipation among fans.

Golden Defending Champions Badge – A Special Honor

Adding to the grandeur, this year’s KKR jersey boasts the Golden Defending Champions Badge, a unique emblem introduced by the IPL to recognize the reigning title holders. The badge sits elegantly on the arm of the players, signifying their victorious 2024 campaign and their resolve to defend the title in the upcoming season.

A Starry Tribute to ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo’

Taking their celebration to the next level, KKR has also registered and named three actual stars in the sky after their iconic team motto: ‘Korbo’, ‘Lorbo’, and ‘Jeetbo’. This stellar dedication serves as a testament to their relentless fighting spirit and unwavering commitment to winning.

KKR released an Official Jersey Launch Video, capturing the excitement of the fanbase and the significance of ‘Number 3’ for the franchise. The video concludes with the three stars seamlessly woven into the fabric of the jersey, reinforcing the team’s legacy and aspirations for the future.

KKR’s IPL 2025 Campaign Kicks Off at Eden Gardens

The Knights will begin their IPL 2025 title defense with a blockbuster opening clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22. With the tournament set to be fiercely competitive, KKR is eyeing a dream start on their home turf.

Venkatesh Iyer Ready to Lead KKR if Given the Opportunity

Amidst the jersey launch excitement, speculation around KKR’s captaincy remains a major talking point. The team has yet to officially announce a skipper for IPL 2025 after Shreyas Iyer’s departure to Punjab Kings in the mega auction.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Venkatesh Iyer expressed his readiness to take up the leadership role if given the chance, despite not having prior captaincy experience at the competitive level.

“Definitely, I'm ready. Captaincy is just a tag; leadership is what truly matters. Setting an example both on and off the field is crucial, and I believe I have been doing that with Madhya Pradesh. If the responsibility comes my way, I will take it with pride,” said Iyer.

KKR’s Squad Strength and Mega Auction Moves

KKR made headlines at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction by aggressively retaining key players and making strategic buys. One of the most notable moves was re-signing Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore after an intense bidding war with RCB. The left-hander, who has been with KKR since 2021, has amassed 1,326 runs in 51 IPL matches, solidifying his value as a top-order batter and a reliable all-rounder.

With the season set to begin, the two-time champions-turned-three-time winners will be keen to script history once again, aiming to add a fourth star to their iconic jersey.