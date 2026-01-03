KKR Release Mustafizur Rahman As Per BCCI Order Ahead Of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders has confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which governs the Indian Premier League, has asked the franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Why Mustafizur Rahman Is in the Spotlight

Earlier, the BCCI had asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. The move is believed to be linked to prevailing political and diplomatic sensitivities, rather than any breach of cricketing rules. Importantly, no formal charge, notice, or disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against the Bangladeshi pacer. This makes the situation fundamentally different from traditional BCCI or IPL bans.

Kolkata Knight Riders Has Agreed

The release has been completed after following the required process and discussions, as per the BCCI’s instructions. The BCCI has also allowed Kolkata Knight Riders to sign a replacement player under IPL rules. More details will be shared at a later stage.

Release vs Ban: Understanding the Difference

A release means:

The player is removed from the franchise squad

The team is allowed to sign a replacement

The player is not punished under IPL or BCCI regulations

A ban, on the other hand, is a regulatory punishment that prevents a player from participating for a defined period and is usually backed by formal charges. In Mustafizur’s case, the action falls clearly in the first category.