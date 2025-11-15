KKR Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell & Venkatesh Iyer Released

Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time IPL champions, are preparing for another strong campaign as they finalise their list of retained and released players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Renowned for their aggressive approach and data-driven planning, KKR have made calculated decisions to fine-tune their squad while continuing to back the core group that defines their identity. With a blend of experienced match-winners and rising talents, the franchise aims to build on recent momentum and address key gaps. Their refreshed squad structure highlights a clear emphasis on improving depth in all departments, keeping KKR firmly in contention for another title run.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured a difficult IPL 2025 campaign, finishing eighth on the points table and missing the playoffs despite entering the season as defending champions under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. Their struggles stemmed from a disrupted batting order, particularly the absence of Phil Salt and the inability to recreate the successful opening partnership with Sunil Narine. The middle order faltered as well, with Rinku Singh and Andre Russell frequently facing high-pressure scenarios. Key players experienced a dip in form, including Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, who could not replicate past performances. The exits of Shreyas Iyer, Salt, and mentor Gautam Gambhir further weakened stability, contributing significantly to KKR’s inconsistent season.

KKR Squad IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Rovman Powell, Ajinkya Rahane, Umran Malik, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.