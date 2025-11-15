Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985212https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/kkr-retained-and-released-players-list-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction-kolkata-retain-rahane-release-venkatesh-iyer-check-full-squad-2985212.html
NewsCricket
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS IPL 2026 RETENTIONS

KKR Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell & Venkatesh Iyer Released

Kolkata Knight Riders have submitted their official list with their retained and released players ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction. Check the complete player list along with their price. 

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KKR Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell & Venkatesh Iyer ReleasedKKR Retentions

Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time IPL champions, are preparing for another strong campaign as they finalise their list of retained and released players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Renowned for their aggressive approach and data-driven planning, KKR have made calculated decisions to fine-tune their squad while continuing to back the core group that defines their identity. With a blend of experienced match-winners and rising talents, the franchise aims to build on recent momentum and address key gaps. Their refreshed squad structure highlights a clear emphasis on improving depth in all departments, keeping KKR firmly in contention for another title run.

Retained Players 

Released Players

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trade Players

 

Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction - 


Last Year Performance

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured a difficult IPL 2025 campaign, finishing eighth on the points table and missing the playoffs despite entering the season as defending champions under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. Their struggles stemmed from a disrupted batting order, particularly the absence of Phil Salt and the inability to recreate the successful opening partnership with Sunil Narine. The middle order faltered as well, with Rinku Singh and Andre Russell frequently facing high-pressure scenarios. Key players experienced a dip in form, including Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, who could not replicate past performances. The exits of Shreyas Iyer, Salt, and mentor Gautam Gambhir further weakened stability, contributing significantly to KKR’s inconsistent season.

KKR Squad 

KKR Squad IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Rovman Powell, Ajinkya Rahane, Umran Malik, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

interstellar comet
3I ATLAS Sparks Alien Speculation Again: New Viral Images Circulating
LG Manoj Sinha
LG Sinha Orders Probe Into 'Extremely Tragic' Nowgam Blast; Says 'Anguished'
Setting Spray
Best Makeup Setting Sprays on Amazon for Long-Lasting Makeup
Technology
Want To Send Message On WhatsApp Without Saving Contact On Your Smartphone?
Nowgam Blast
Nowgam: DGP Confirms 'Accidental Explosion' While Sampling Seized Explosives
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-11-2025 Karunya KR 731 Lucky Draw Shortly
delhi aqi today
Delhi AQI: Air Quality Hits 'Severe,' Wazirpur AQI 450 Despite GRAP III Curbs
Nowgam police station blast
Nowgam Blast: Who Were 9 People Killed in Srinagar’s ‘Accidental’ Explosion?
Technology
Spotify Rolls Out Four New Premium Plans In India; Check New Price, Benefits
Sarbjit Kaur
Pakistan Silence: Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjit Kaur Vanishes Post-Celebrations