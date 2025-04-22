KKR’s Downfall In IPL 2025: Is The Absence Of Shreyas Iyer And Gautam Gambhir Behind Team’s Identity Crisis?

The Kolkata Knight Riders began IPL 2025 with high hopes. A balanced squad, explosive batters, mystery spinners, and a legacy to protect. But as the season progressed, the cracks began to show. Once a team feared for its strategic sharpness and fearless brand of cricket, KKR now looks disoriented and unsure of its identity. The rhythm is off. The leadership feels scattered. And fans are asking the big question: what changed?

No Shreyas Iyer, No Direction In The Middle

While big players moving to other franchises is a part of league cricket, letting go of a star player and winning captain like Shreyas Iyer has badly affected KKR. His absence both as a batter and a leader has hurt the team more than expected. Iyer’s composed presence in the middle order used to be the glue holding the innings together. In crunch moments, his calmness under pressure often rescued KKR from collapses or anchored their wins. Without him, the batting unit and the team overall has looked unstable and rushed. The leadership shuffle has also created uncertainty. Ajinkya Rahane, though experienced, lacks the aggressive instinct and flair Iyer brought. The team now looks reactive, not proactive.

Gautam Gambhir’s Exit: A Missing Mastermind

Gautam Gambhir’s exit from the franchise ahead of IPL 2025 has also coincided with KKR’s dip in form. His presence in the dugout as a mentor was more than symbolic he was hands-on with tactics, match-ups, and team strategy. Known for his no-nonsense approach and sharp cricketing brain, Gambhir played a big role in rejuvenating KKR’s aggressive mindset. Since his departure, the team’s approach has appeared confused. There is no clear strategy—whether they want to play aggressive cricket, defensive cricket, or a balanced game.

The batting order lacks structure, and strategic decisions like dropping key overseas players such as Quinton de Kock, inconsistent bowling rotations, and delayed batting promotions have raised eyebrows.

It’s not just about tactics Gambhir’s presence was psychological. He made players believe they were unstoppable. Now, that edge is missing.

Frequent Changes In The Team

Another concern has been KKR’s constant chopping and changing. From inconsistent batting orders to bowlers being shuffled in and out, the lack of settled roles is hurting team chemistry. Players like Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are being rotated without building momentum. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is primarily a top-order batsman, was made to bat at number 9 in KKR’s last game against Gujarat Titans. Despite the unusual position, he scored 27 off just 13 balls, finishing with a strike rate of 207.69 the highest among all KKR players in that match.

KKR was once the team that never gave up remember 2014? That grit seems to be missing in 2025. The fielding is sloppy. The body language is off. The players look like they’re trying hard individually, but not functioning as a unit.

Is It Too Late For KKR?

It’s not too late. The IPL is known for dramatic turnarounds. But for that to happen, KKR must find clarity on and off the field. They need to identify a new leader who can channel the fight, the fire, and the spirit KKR is loved for. They need to stop overthinking and start trusting their core players again. Yes, the absence of Iyer and Gambhir is showing. But maybe, just maybe, it's also the perfect chance for a new hero to rise.