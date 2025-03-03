KKR’s IPL Glory Reaches The Stars: Franchise Registers Three Stars In Gemini Constellation

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have etched their legacy beyond the cricket field and into the night sky. To honor their three IPL championship victories (2012, 2014, and 2024), the franchise has registered three stars in the Gemini constellation. The announcement was made on Sunday, making KKR the first IPL team to celebrate its triumphs in such a celestial manner.

With this tribute, the three-time champions have symbolically cemented their motto—"Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo" (Play, Fight, Win)—among the stars. The stars have been officially named "Korbo" (for their 2012 title), "Lorbo" (for 2014), and "Jeetbo" (for 2024), corresponding to the dates of their respective IPL victories—May 27, 2012, June 1, 2014, and May 26, 2024. Since all these dates fall under the Gemini Zodiac, the stars have been selected from the Gemini constellation.

A Legacy Written in the Stars

KKR’s Chief Marketing Officer, Binda Dey, expressed the franchise’s excitement over this unique tribute. "The third star on top of our crest is a great feeling this year," she said. "To add to the legacy, KKR has taken its heritage beyond the pitch and into the cosmos—quite literally. We've created a first-of-its-kind celestial celebration by registering these three stars around the Gemini constellation in tribute to our IPL titles. 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' is now not just our motto—it’s written in the stars."

Fans can view the stars on a clear night using their coordinates or by scanning a QR code shared by KKR. This initiative not only immortalizes the team’s journey but also serves as an inspiration for future IPL seasons.

KKR’s Global Success In T20 Leagues

KKR is not just a dominant force in the IPL but also a global brand in T20 cricket. The franchise owns multiple teams across different leagues, making a mark in international cricket with eight trophies across competitions.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Three-time IPL champions (2012, 2014, 2024) and 2021 runners-up.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) – Four-time Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions, including an unbeaten title-winning run in 2020.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) – Representing UAE in the International League T20.

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) – Competing in USA’s Major League Cricket (MLC).

TKR Women – Champions of the inaugural Women’s CPL (WCPL) in 2022.

With multiple franchises under its wings, KKR continues to expand its influence in T20 cricket worldwide.

KKR’s IPL Glory

KKR has appeared in four IPL finals, clinching the trophy in three (2012, 2014, and 2024). Their latest triumph in 2024 marked their return to glory, solidifying their place as one of the most successful teams in IPL history. By registering their title wins among the stars, KKR has found a unique way to celebrate its achievements, ensuring that their success story shines brightly—both on and off the field.