KKR’s Mustafizur Rahman Signing Triggers Storm, Shah Rukh Khan Faces 'Anti National' Charges By Hindu Leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Kolkata Knight Riders co owner Shah Rukh Khan has come under intense criticism following the franchise’s decision to sign Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The backlash comes amid reports of continued attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, prompting calls from religious leaders and politicians to drop the pacer from the KKR squad.

Shah Rukh Khan has been labelled a “traitor” and an “anti national” by Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, while political voices across the spectrum have expressed sharply contrasting views on the issue. Mustafizur Rahman was picked up by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction and was the only Bangladesh cricketer to receive a bid. Fellow Bangladesh players Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain and Rakibul Hasan went unsold at the auction.

The signing has sparked outrage on social media as well, with fans earlier demanding on X that Rahman be removed from the squad due to the worsening situation faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Despite All The Controversies, 'Trophy Saga, & Public Outrage, India Set To Face Pakistan In 2026: Check Full Schedule, Dates And Venues Across ICC Tournaments

‘Shah Rukh Khan is anti national’

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya openly questioned Shah Rukh Khan’s character while expressing anger over KKR’s decision to include the Bangladesh pacer.

“…It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero. Shah Rukh Khan’s stance has consistently been at odds with the nation. He has no character. His character has always been questionable and anti national,” Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh MLA Sangeet Som also launched a scathing attack on the Bollywood actor, calling him a “traitor” and claiming that Mustafizur Rahman would not be permitted to play in IPL 2026.

“Hum daave ke saath keh rahe hain ki aise khiladiyon ko yahan khelne nahi diya jaayega. Shah Rukh Khan jaise gaddaron ko yeh samajh lena chahiye ki aap jis tarah desh ke saath gaddari kar rahe hain, agar aap aaj is mukaam par pahunche hain toh is desh ke logon ki wajah se pahunche hain. (We say this with certainty that such players will not be allowed to play here. Traitors like Shah Rukh Khan should understand that if you have reached this position today, it is because of the people of this country.),” he said.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey went a step further, stating that allowing Mustafizur Rahman to play in the IPL would amount to sponsoring terrorism.

“If Shah Rukh Khan removes him from his team, we will all respect him, honour him, and give him due recognition. But if Shah Rukh Khan plays him and earns money, that money will be used to nurture terrorists there and conspire against our country. We will not allow this to happen at any cost,” Dubey said.

Political leaders come out in Shah Rukh Khan’s support

Amid the criticism, Shah Rukh Khan has also received backing from certain political quarters. AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan argued that Mustafizur Rahman’s participation in the IPL should not be viewed differently when India continues to play international matches against Pakistan.

“I condemn the atrocities being committed against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh… Violence should not be done… Even in India, atrocities are committed against Muslim minorities… When it comes to cricket, how does it matter who supports what? Some time ago, the Indian government allowed the India vs Pakistan match. We had objected to it because Pakistan has been the biggest propagator of terrorism, and India has greatly suffered because of it… In Pahalgam, they came and killed innocent tourists in the name of religion. India still played a match against Pakistan for money. I reject the money which brings my country’s pride and dignity into question…”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also defended the actor, stating that responsibility for diplomatic decisions lies with the central government.

“There is no point in targeting Shah Rukh Khan. Taking action and deciding on India Bangladesh relations falls under the jurisdiction of the central government,” Ghosh said.

Attacks on Hindus continue in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, reports of fresh violence against Hindus in Bangladesh have emerged. According to reports, a 50 year old man identified as Khokon Das was attacked and set on fire on December 31. He reportedly survived by jumping into a nearby pond.