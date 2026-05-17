KKR scripts IPL history, becomes second team after RCB to...

Kolkata Knight Riders scripted history on Saturday by becoming only the second team in IPL history to play 100 matches at a single venue. The landmark moment came during their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the elite list, with RCB having played 101 matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Teams with most IPL matches at a single venue

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 101 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

2. Kolkata Knight Riders - 100 matches at Eden Gardens

3. Mumbai Indians - 98 matches at Wankhede Stadium

4. Delhi Capitals - 93 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium

5. Chennai Super Kings - 83 matches at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

KKR keep playoff hopes alive with crucial win

The historic night became even more special for KKR as they registered a crucial 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.

With five wins and 11 points from 13 matches, KKR climbed to seventh place in the IPL 2026 points table. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side can now reach a maximum of 15 points and must win their remaining two matches by significant margins while also depending on other results to go in their favour. However, KKR can no longer finish in the top two.

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Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans missed a golden opportunity to move to the top of the table. Led by Shubman Gill, GT remain on 16 points with eight wins, behind table-toppers RCB due to an inferior net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently occupy the third spot with 14 points, while Punjab Kings sit fourth in the standings.

RCB now have a golden opportunity to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs when they face Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 17.