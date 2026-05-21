KKR suffer major Angkrish Raghuvanshi blow ahead of DC clash; who replaces their top run-scorer?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. However, the win may have come at a significant cost as the franchise is likely to be without its leading run-scorer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, for the season-defining clash against Delhi Capitals on May 24.

The 21-year-old batter suffered a concussion after colliding with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy while attempting a catch during Mumbai Indians innings. Although Raghuvanshi initially remained involved, he later experienced dizziness, headache and neck discomfort, forcing KKR to bring in Tejasvi Dahiya as a concussion substitute.

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ICC concussion protocol set to sideline Raghuvanshi

Under ICC concussion regulations, players diagnosed with a concussion must observe a mandatory seven-day stand-down period before returning to competitive cricket. As a result, Raghuvanshi is expected to miss KKR's crucial encounter against Delhi Capitals, a match that could determine whether the three-time champions remain in the playoff race.

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Speaking after the match, KKR assistant coach Shane Watson revealed that the youngster was eager to continue despite the injury but was ultimately unable to complete the game due to the symptoms he experienced following the collision.

Massive void in KKR's batting line-up

Raghuvanshi has been Kolkata's standout batter this season. In 12 innings, he has accumulated 422 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.52, registering five half-centuries along the way.

His consistency at the top of the order has played a key role in KKR's late-season revival, making his absence a significant challenge for the team ahead of a must-win fixture.

Who could replace him against Delhi Capitals?

The most straightforward option appears to be veteran batter Manish Pandey. The experienced campaigner made an immediate impact against Mumbai Indians, scoring a composed 45 off 33 deliveries after being promoted to number three.

KKR also possess wicketkeeping alternatives if required. Tejasvi Dahiya, who came in as Raghuvanshi's substitute, remains an option after making his IPL debut. Finn Allen can also take up wicketkeeping duties, while New Zealand's Tim Seifert provides another experienced alternative should KKR decide to alter their overseas combination.

KKR's playoff equation remains complicated

Despite winning six of their last seven matches, KKR's qualification hopes remain dependent on other results. The franchise needs favourable outcomes elsewhere, including a defeat for Rajasthan Royals in their final league fixture, before taking care of business against Delhi Capitals.

Should Punjab Kings secure victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata may also need to improve their net run rate to stay in contention.

While the odds remain challenging, KKR have staged a remarkable turnaround after losing five of their first six matches. Their resurgence has kept them alive in the playoff race, but overcoming Delhi Capitals without their leading run-scorer could be their toughest test yet.