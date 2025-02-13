KKR To Face RCB In IPL 2025 Season Opener On March 22: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in the IPL 2025 season opener on March 22, according to a Cricbuzz report. This year also, fans will witness the defending champions hosting the first match of the fresh season.

The report further stated that the BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule for the IPL 2025 but then they have provided the 10 franchises with some key dates. The summit clash of IPL 2025 will be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 25.

- KKR takes on RCB on March 22nd at Eden Gardens...!!!!! [Cricbuzz] pic.twitter.com/MOGV7puMsj — Johns. (CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2025

The second game of the IPL 2025 will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on March 23. As per reports, matches will also be played in Guwahati and Dharamsala, apart from the usual home venues of each team.

Earlier, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday appointed Rajat Patidar as its captain for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Patidar was also retained by the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Patidar has led Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 31-year-old batter has helped Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets last year. Patidar was also the second-highest run-getter in the domestic T20 tournament as he made 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 186.08.

RCB Full Squad For IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.