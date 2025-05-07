KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 57th, 7:30 PM 7th May

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 57 promises an intense battle as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR eyes playoffs with must-win games, while bottom-placed CSK aim to test new combinations.

Match Details

Match: KKR vs CSK, Match 57, IPL 2025

Date: May 7, 2025 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 30

KKR Wins: 11

CSK Wins: 19

KKR vs CSK Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to favor the batsmen with its true bounce and pace, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely. Early on, pacers could find some assistance from the surface, while spinners are likely to play a key role during the middle overs, as is traditionally the case.

Weather Forecast

Temperature: 34°C

Humidity: 57%

Conditions: There is a 2% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 5% during the night.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda/Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for KKR vs CSK

Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/ MS Dhoni

Batters: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Noor Ahmed

Captain: MS Dhoni, Vice Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Dewald Brevis, Shaik Raseed, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Khaleel Ahmad, Noor Ahmad

Captain: Noor Ahmad, Vice Captain: Sunil Narine