KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 57th, 7:30 PM 7th May

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 57 promises an intense battle as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR eyes playoffs with must-win games, while bottom-placed CSK aim to test new combinations.
Match Details
Match: KKR vs CSK, Match 57, IPL 2025
Date: May 7, 2025 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network
KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 30
KKR Wins: 11
CSK Wins: 19
KKR vs CSK Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to favor the batsmen with its true bounce and pace, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely. Early on, pacers could find some assistance from the surface, while spinners are likely to play a key role during the middle overs, as is traditionally the case.
Weather Forecast
Temperature: 34°C
Humidity: 57%
Conditions: There is a 2% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 5% during the night.
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks
KKR Predicted Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
CSK Predicted Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda/Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for KKR vs CSK
Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice
Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/ MS Dhoni
Batters: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane
All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Noor Ahmed
Captain: MS Dhoni, Vice Captain: Ajinkya Rahane
Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice
Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Dewald Brevis, Shaik Raseed, Angkrish Raghuvanshi
All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Khaleel Ahmad, Noor Ahmad
Captain: Noor Ahmad, Vice Captain: Sunil Narine
