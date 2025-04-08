KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 21st 330 PM 8th April

The Indian Premier League 2025 heats up as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the season, set against the electrifying backdrop of Eden Gardens. Scheduled for 3:30 PM IST on April 8, this clash promises high-octane cricket, fantasy action, and intense rivalries as both sides look to consolidate their positions on the points table.

Momentum Matters: Current Form & Head-to-Head

Historically, LSG hold a slender edge, having won 3 out of 5 matches against KKR. But the narrative has shifted this season. Under Ajinkya Rahane’s calm leadership, KKR has showcased a promising resurgence, with impactful performances from veterans like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, along with breakout stars like Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

LSG, on the other hand, are riding high after a nail-biting win over Mumbai Indians. Rishabh Pant’s fearless captaincy combined with Nicholas Pooran's explosive hitting and Ravi Bishnoi’s wicket-taking prowess has kept them in contention.

Pitch Report: Batting Paradise with a Twist

The Eden Gardens pitch has a reputation for big scores and high drama. With black soil aiding bounce and carry, expect batters to cash in—especially in the second innings. However, as the match progresses, spinners will enter the game, making Sunil Narine and Ravi Bishnoi prime fantasy picks. Teams chasing have historically had the upper hand, with 55 wins in 93 IPL matches at this venue while batting second.

Weather Update: Hot Start, Cool Finish

Expect clear skies and a peak temperature of 33°C during the afternoon, gradually dipping as the evening sets in. No weather interruptions are expected, ensuring a full 40-over contest that fantasy players and cricket fans alike can rely on.

KKR vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Q de Kock (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Singh, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur

Dream11 Prediction: Top Picks & Fantasy Tips

Wicketkeepers:

Rishabh Pant – Captaincy material for his fearless strokeplay

Nicholas Pooran – Match-winner on his day, explosive in death overs

Batters:

Ajinkya Rahane – Steady anchor with experience at Eden

Rinku Singh – Finisher with a reputation for last-over heroics

David Miller – Big-match player with the ability to take on spin

All-Rounders:

Sunil Narine – Fantasy gold with both bat and ball

Andre Russell – Game-changer, especially on batting-friendly tracks

Aiden Markram – Reliable top-order contributor

Moeen Ali – Spin threat and powerful against pace

Bowlers:

Varun Chakravarthy – Mystery spinner effective on this surface

Shardul Thakur – Can provide crucial breakthroughs

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices (Fantasy League)

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant / Sunil Narine

Expert Match Prediction

While LSG holds the historical advantage, KKR’s recent momentum, strong Eden Gardens record (60% win rate), and home support give them a psychological edge. Expect a tightly fought contest, with all eyes on the battle between KKR’s spin twins and LSG’s power hitters.