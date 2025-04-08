KKR vs LSG FREE Live Streaming Details when and where to watch ipl 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 21st Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile APPs online

The iconic Eden Gardens is set to light up once again as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 21 of the IPL 2025. Both teams enter this thrilling Tuesday clash with identical records—two wins and two losses—but momentum and home advantage firmly back Ajinkya Rahane’s side. KKR, riding high after back-to-back victories, will look to consolidate their position in the points table. LSG, led by the ever-energetic Rishabh Pant, have had a mixed campaign but remain a dangerous unit, especially with the likes of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Ravi Bishnoi in their ranks.

What Were the Key Highlights from KKR and LSG's Recent Performances?

KKR began their campaign shakily with losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians but bounced back with impressive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Their all-round depth, powered by Andre Russell’s explosiveness and Varun Chakaravarthy’s spin wizardry, has turned heads. LSG followed a similar trajectory—losing to Delhi Capitals in the opener, only to bounce back against Hyderabad. However, a surprising home defeat to Punjab Kings highlighted their inconsistency, though their win over Mumbai rekindled belief.

Who Are the Standout Players to Watch in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

KKR: Quinton de Kock has provided solid starts, while Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have anchored the middle. Ajinkya Rahane’s tactical acumen, combined with Sunil Narine and Russell’s impact, makes KKR formidable.

LSG: Rishabh Pant’s leadership and flair are central, while Pooran and David Miller bring explosive potential. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have led the bowling unit with discipline and aggression.

How Have KKR and LSG Fared in Head-to-Head Battles?

Despite Lucknow’s overall edge in the head-to-head record (3-2), Kolkata Knight Riders have won the last two meetings, both in IPL 2024, and will look to extend that winning streak on home turf.

When and Where to Watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live?

For fans wondering how to watch KKR vs LSG live, here’s your one-stop guide to catch every moment:

Match Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Match Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs LSG Free Live Streaming Details:

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar App & Website

Search Terms: KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 live streaming, KKR vs LSG free live streaming, how to watch KKR vs LSG live, IPL 2025 live apps

No subscription? No problem. Fans can tune into KKR vs LSG free live streaming via select telecom plans or free access on the JioCinema platform. Be sure to check the app for regional commentary and multiple camera angles.

What Is at Stake for KKR and LSG in This IPL 2025 Clash?

With both teams locked at four points, a win could significantly shift their playoff ambitions. For KKR, maintaining home dominance is crucial. For LSG, breaking the Kolkata jinx could act as a turning point in their campaign.