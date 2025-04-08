KKR vs LSG - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Rahane’s Kolkata Face Off Against Rishabh’s Lucknow- Check Stats And More

Kolkata Knight Riders is the third most successful team of the Indian Premier League with 3 IPL trophies. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, with Gautam Gambhir serving as the team’s mentor in the IPL 2024. As defending champions, KKR will look to maintain their dominance. Lucknow Super Giants were the new team introduced along with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and reached the back-to-back playoffs in IPL 2022 and 2023.

Head-to-Head

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have faced each other 5 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Lucknow Super Giants holds an advantage with 3 wins out of 5, while Kolkata Knight Riders secured 2 victories.

IPL 2022: The two teams faced twice in IPL 2022, and Lucknow Super Giants dominated both the clashes with a 2-0 lead.

IPL 2023: The two teams clashed in Kolkata’s home ground, Eden Gardens. Lucknow Super Giants continued their winning streak against Kolkata and won the match in a finishing thriller of 1 run.

IPL 2024: The two teams clashed twice, and Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back and secured both clashes with a win.

LSG has a slight 3-2 edge over KKR. But at Eden Gardens, the two teams have been 1-1.

Stats, KKR vs LSG

Most Runs: Quinton De Kock was the leading run scorer for LSG with 228 runs, while Sunil Narine is the leading run scorer for KKR against LSG with 131 runs.

Most Wickets: Moshin Khan is the leading wicket-taker for LSG with 6 wickets, while Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy are the leading wicket-takers with 5 wickets each.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the KKR vs LSG rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.