KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 44th, 7:30 PM 26th April

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match 44th, 7:30 PM 26th April
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 44 promises an intense battle as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both the teams have lost their last match, aiming to win in this much-anticipated clash.
Match Details
Match: KKR vs PBKS, Match 44, IPL 2025
Date: April 26, 2025 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar, Star Sports Network
KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 34
KKR Wins: 21
PBKS Wins: 13
KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to favor the batsmen with its true bounce and pace, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely. Early on, pacers could find some assistance from the surface, while spinners are likely to play a key role during the middle overs, as is traditionally the case.
Weather Forecast
Temperature: 36°C
Humidity: 57%
Conditions: There is a 2% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 5% during the night.
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks
KKR Predicted Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali/Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for KKR vs PBKS
Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice
Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Venkatesh Iyer
All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal
Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice Captain: Venkatesh Iyer
Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice
Wicket-Keepers: Josh Inglish
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh
All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal, Vice Captain: Sunil Narine
