KKR VS RCB

KKR vs RCB-Head To Head: A Rivalry Defined by Records, Upsets, and Thrilling Finishes, Check Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be face to face in the opening match of the Tata IPL 2025. Both teams have a rich history against each other, Let’s take a look at their head-to-head record. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, with Gautam Gambhir serving as the team’s mentor. As defending champions, KKR will look to maintain their dominance, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enter the 18th season still in search of their maiden IPL title. Despite 17 seasons of effort, RCB has yet to lift the trophy, and with a new captain at the helm, they aim to turn their fortunes around.

The rivalry between KKR and RCB dates back to the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008. Now, 17 years later, history comes full circle as they once again face off in the opening game of the season.

KKR vs RCB: Head-to-Head Record

KKR and RCB have faced each other 34 times in the IPL, with KKR leading the head-to-head battle with 20 wins, while RCB has won 14 matches.

At Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The two teams have clashed 12 times, with KKR winning 8 matches and RCB securing 4 victories.

At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: In 11 encounters, KKR has emerged victorious 7 times, while RCB has won 4.

Recent Encounters

During the 2024 IPL season, KKR dominated RCB, winning both their encounters:

In Bengaluru: KKR chased down RCB’s total of 182/6 with 7 wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

In Kolkata: KKR successfully defended a total of 222/6, securing a narrow 1-run victory.

A Historic Rivalry

One of the most unforgettable moments in this rivalry came in 2017 when KKR bowled out RCB for just 49 runs, the lowest total in IPL history.

Heading into the new season, KKR holds the psychological advantage, having won all their encounters against RCB over the last two seasons. However, RCB will be determined to break their losing streak and kick off their campaign with a statement victory.

KKR Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson.

RCB Squad:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

