KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders VS Royal Challengers Bangalore 1st Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: The much-awaited 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place from Saturday (March 22) where the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are coming up with new captains as Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped in for Rs 1.5 crore will lead the defending champions KKR. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar will lead the RCB.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be entering the IPL 2025 as the reigning champions. The three-time winners had a terrific season last year as they finished at the top of the chart with nine wins in 14 matches. KKR outplayed RCB twice in those matches. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata-based team defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first qualifier and followed it up by doing the same in the final to seal the trophy.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Live Streaming Details

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match be held?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match will be held on March 22 (Saturday).

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match begin?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

KKR vs RCB Full Squads, IPL 2025

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.

RCB: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.