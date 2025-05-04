KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata At 3:30 PM IST, May 04

KKR vs RR: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for another high-voltage clash as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 53 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, are struggling badly and are one loss away from getting out of the tournament. Meanwhile, RR, captained by Riyan Parag, are already out off the playoff race with bad performance throughout the tournament.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: KKR vs RR, Match 53, IPL 2025

Date: May 04, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 31

KKR Wins: 15

RR Wins: 14

No Result: 1

KKR vs RR Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens surface is typically batting-friendly with good bounce and carry. Spin can play a key role in the middle overs. Expect first-innings totals of 180–200 in a day game if the top order fires.

Weather Report

Scattered clouds are expected in Kolkata with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 34°C, with moderate humidity levels. Fans can expect a mostly uninterrupted match unless late showers arrive.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Riyan Parag, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Sharma

KKR vs RR Match Prediction - Who Will Win?

Kolkata Knight Riders have turned Eden Gardens into a fortress this season and enter the match with strong momentum. Rajasthan Royals, however, have the firepower to spring a surprise if their top order clicks.

Prediction: KKR have the home advantage and current form, making them slight favorites in this key clash. Expect a tight contest!