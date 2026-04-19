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NewsCricketKKR vs RR: Match Prediction, Playing 11, and Everything You Need to Know; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action
KKR VS RR 2026

KKR vs RR: Match Prediction, Playing 11, and Everything You Need to Know; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action

The Royals had captured significant momentum with a four match winning streak until Sunrisers Hyderabad halted their progress. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 08:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The game features two teams on opposite trajectories: one has been a standout performer this year, while the other continues to search for its rhythm.
  • As the opportunity for a comeback slips away, the pressure intensifies on the coaching staff and leadership, specifically coach Nayar and captain Rahane, to implement vital adjustments.
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KKR vs RR: Match Prediction, Playing 11, and Everything You Need to Know; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in actionCredits - Twitter

As Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, we examine the storied rivalry between these two franchises before their upcoming IPL 2026 clash. Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back with purpose following a recent defeat, while a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side hopes to find form this Sunday. The game features two teams on opposite trajectories: one has been a standout performer this year, while the other continues to search for its rhythm.

The Royals had captured significant momentum with a four match winning streak until Sunrisers Hyderabad halted their progress. Conversely, KKR’s season has faced a severe downturn, remaining without a victory after six appearances. As the opportunity for a comeback slips away, the pressure intensifies on the coaching staff and leadership, specifically coach Nayar and captain Rahane, to implement vital adjustments.

KKR vs RR All-Time Head-To-Head
Total Encounters: 32

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Victories for KKR: 16

Victories for RR: 14

No Result: 2

Pitch and Weather Report
The previous fixture in Kolkata could not be completed due to rainfall. Earlier in that game, the conditions allowed Punjab Kings fast bowlers to dismantle the KKR top order, reaching 25/2 in under 4 overs. Despite this recent moisture, Eden Gardens is historically regarded as a haven for batters.

Predicted Starting XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Substitutes: Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey.

Rajasthan Royals:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma.

Match Logistics
Date: Sunday, April 19.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST.

Broadcasting and Streaming: Live coverage is available via Star Sports on television and the JioHotstar app or website for digital streaming.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana.

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Brijesh Sharma, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala.

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