KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 730 PM 3rd April

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 15 promises an intense battle as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are coming off disappointing performances and will be desperate for a win to get their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Match: KKR vs SRH, Match 15, IPL 2025

Date: April 3, 2025 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 28

KKR Wins: 19

SRH Wins: 9

Last Season’s Record: KKR won all three matches against SRH in IPL 2024.

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is a batting-friendly surface, offering good bounce and pace for stroke play. The average first-innings score at this venue in IPL games is around 170-180 runs. Spinners could come into play in the latter half of the innings.

Weather Forecast

Temperature: 34°C

Humidity: 42%

Conditions: Clear skies with a possibility of dew in the second innings, making chasing preferable.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Venkatesh Iyer

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Spencer Johnson

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Pat Cummins (c)

Abhinav Manohar

Zeeshan Ansari

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for KKR vs SRH

Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice

Wicket-Keepers:

Quinton de Kock

Heinrich Klaasen

Ishan Kishan

Batters:

Travis Head

Ajinkya Rahane

All-Rounders:

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Abhishek Sharma

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers:

Pat Cummins

Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice

Wicket-Keepers:

Quinton de Kock

Heinrich Klaasen

Ishan Kishan

Batters:

Travis Head

Ajinkya Rahane

All-Rounders:

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Abhishek Sharma

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers:

Pat Cummins

Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

KKR vs SRH Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Both teams are coming off losses and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. However, SRH has a better-balanced squad and strong overseas players like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, who can take advantage of the batting-friendly conditions. KKR, on the other hand, is struggling with form and lacks consistency in their middle order.