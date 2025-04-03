KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 730 PM 3rd April
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Trending Photos
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 15 promises an intense battle as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams are coming off disappointing performances and will be desperate for a win to get their campaign back on track.
Also Read: IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs GT Match - In Pics
Match Details
Match: KKR vs SRH, Match 15, IPL 2025
Date: April 3, 2025 (Thursday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 28
KKR Wins: 19
SRH Wins: 9
Last Season’s Record: KKR won all three matches against SRH in IPL 2024.
KKR vs SRH Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Eden Gardens Pitch Report
The pitch at Eden Gardens is a batting-friendly surface, offering good bounce and pace for stroke play. The average first-innings score at this venue in IPL games is around 170-180 runs. Spinners could come into play in the latter half of the innings.
Weather Forecast
Temperature: 34°C
Humidity: 42%
Conditions: Clear skies with a possibility of dew in the second innings, making chasing preferable.
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Sunil Narine
Quinton de Kock (wk)
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Rinku Singh
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Venkatesh Iyer
Andre Russell
Ramandeep Singh
Spencer Johnson
Harshit Rana
Varun Chakravarthy
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma
Travis Head
Ishan Kishan
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Aniket Verma
Pat Cummins (c)
Abhinav Manohar
Zeeshan Ansari
Harshal Patel
Mohammed Shami
Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for KKR vs SRH
Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice
Wicket-Keepers:
Quinton de Kock
Heinrich Klaasen
Ishan Kishan
Batters:
Travis Head
Ajinkya Rahane
All-Rounders:
Sunil Narine
Andre Russell
Abhishek Sharma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Bowlers:
Pat Cummins
Varun Chakravarthy
Captain: Abhishek Sharma
Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock
Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice
Wicket-Keepers:
Quinton de Kock
Heinrich Klaasen
Ishan Kishan
Batters:
Travis Head
Ajinkya Rahane
All-Rounders:
Sunil Narine
Andre Russell
Abhishek Sharma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Bowlers:
Pat Cummins
Varun Chakravarthy
Captain: Travis Head
Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine
KKR vs SRH Match Prediction – Who Will Win?
Both teams are coming off losses and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. However, SRH has a better-balanced squad and strong overseas players like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, who can take advantage of the batting-friendly conditions. KKR, on the other hand, is struggling with form and lacks consistency in their middle order.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv