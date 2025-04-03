KKR vs SRH FREE Live Streaming Details when and where to watch ipl 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 15th Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile APPs online

The 15th match of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT). Cricket fans worldwide are eager to watch this high-voltage encounter, and here’s your complete guide to live streaming and TV telecast details.

KKR vs SRH Live Telecast Channel List

India: Star Sports Network

USA: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Where to Watch KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Online?

For fans preferring to watch the match online, here are the official streaming platforms:

India: JioCinema (Free) & Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription)

USA: Willow TV app & website

UK: Sky Sports app & website

KKR vs SRH Toss Timing & Match Start Time

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT)

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT)

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record & Match Preview

Both teams are eager for a win in IPL 2025. Historically, KKR has dominated the rivalry, winning 19 out of 28 matches. However, SRH is keen to turn the tide with their strong lineup. Both teams have one win in three games, making this match crucial.

Key Players to Watch in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Sunil Narine (Power-hitter & key bowler)

Quinton de Kock (Explosive opener)

Andre Russell (All-rounder, game-changer)

Venkatesh Iyer (Reliable middle-order batsman)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Travis Head (Big-hitting opener)

Abhishek Sharma (Young aggressive batter)

Heinrich Klaasen (Wicketkeeper-finisher)

Pat Cummins (Bowling spearhead)

Mohammad Shami (Strike bowler)

Eden Gardens Pitch & Weather Report

Pitch Report: Batting-friendly track with good bounce; pacers may get early movement.

Weather Forecast: Hot and humid conditions, temperature around 37°C in the afternoon, dropping to 27°C by match time, with no rain expected.

Predicted Playing XIs for KKR vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Quinton de Kock (WK)

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane (C)

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Spencer Johnson

Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Aniket Verma

Heinrich Klaasen (WK)

Pat Cummins (C)

Harshal Patel

Mohammad Shami

Rahul Chahar

Zeeshan Ansari