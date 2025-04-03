KKR vs SRH - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Rahane’s Kolkata Face Off Against Pat’s Hyderabad - Check Stats And More



The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Ajinkya Rahane, will face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This clash will bring together two teams with contrasting histories.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is the 3rd most successful team of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 3 IPL trophies and are also the defending IPL champions. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, with Gautam Gambhir serving as the team’s mentor. At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the runners-up of IPL 2024 and a time IPL champion, which they won in 2016, and are one of the most destructive teams of IPL. Their rivalry remains iconic and fierce.

Head-to-Head

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have faced each other 28 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders hold an advantage with 19 victories, and Sunrisers Hyderabad secured 9 victories. In the IPL 2024 season, KKR dominated SRH by winning all three encounters: one league match, the first qualifier, and the final.

Performance at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

At KKR’s home ground, the Eden Gardens, the two teams have clashed 10 times. Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated these encounters, winning 7 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad secured only 3 victories.

Performance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

At SRH’s home ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the two teams have clashed 9 times. Even at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, KKR has maintained a record, winning 5 out of 9 encounters against SRH.

Performance at the Neutral Venues

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have faced 9 times in neutral venues, KKR has won 6 of these encounters, while SRH has secured 3 victories. ​

Recent KKR vs SRH Clash

In their most recent clashes of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated over Sunrisers Hyderabad, where KKR defeated SRH in the Final of IPL 2024 to lift their 3rd IPL title.

As they prepare to meet again in IPL 2025, KKR will aim to maintain their upper hand, while SRH will seek to improve their record against their rivals.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the KKR vs SRH rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.