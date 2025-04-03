KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Key Battles To Watch Out For This High-Octane Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th IPL 2025 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. KKR who are the defending champions, sustained a a heavy loss against Mumbai Indians in their last fixture. The Kolkata-based franchise got all out for just 116 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, also suffered defeat against Delhi Capitals after their batting order collapsed to imitate last season’s success. The Hyderabad-based franchise have won just one game out of their three matches so far. They started off well by securing a win over Rajasthan Royals but then two back-to-back losses have affected their net run rate. Identically, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders have also won one game and faced two losses so far. Ahead of the much-awaited game, take a look at a few key battles in KKR vs SRH clash in the IPL 2025.

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami

Quinton de Kock has been in great form as he smashed 97 runs in KKR’s second match but failed to replicate in the other two games. Shami on the other hand, has managed to take only two wickets for SRH out of the three games he played. Talking about the battle, De Kock has scored 54 runs off 36 balls against Shami while getting out three times in T20s.

Sunil Narine vs Pat Cummins

West Indies’ stalwart player Sunil Narine started the proceedings in two games in the IPL 2025 where he failed to make any impact with the bat. As of now, Narine has faced a lot of trouble facing Pat Cummins in the T20I format as he got out after making 19 runs off seven balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs Andre Russell

SRH star batter Abhishek Sharma has not been able to fire so far in the ongoing IPL 2025 and has faced problems while facing Andre Russell. KKR’s star all-rounder has scalped his wicket twice in four T20 innings while scoring only 11 runs.