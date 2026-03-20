KKR's Rs 18,00,00,000 signing Matheesha Pathirana fit but still not joining KKR for IPL 2026, Here's all you need to know
Matheesha Pathirana is fit for IPL 2026 but hasn’t joined KKR yet. Here’s why the delay could impact their campaign.
- Pathirana is fit and cleared, but KKR still don’t know when he will arrive.
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- KKR’s pace attack is severely depleted ahead of IPL 2026 opener.
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- Delay in Pathirana’s arrival could impact KKR’s early-season results.
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Matheesha Pathirana has been declared fit by Sri Lanka Cricket and granted an NOC for IPL 2026, but his arrival in India remains uncertain, leaving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a race against time ahead of their season opener on March 29. This is the key development: Pathirana is medically cleared, but match readiness and travel timelines are still unresolved. For a franchise already hit by injuries, that uncertainty could directly impact KKR’s balance in the opening games.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics
Why Pathirana is still not in India
Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that Pathirana has completed rehabilitation from his calf strain and is “fit” to participate in the IPL. However, two critical factors remain:
- Franchise fitness assessment pending: KKR’s medical team will take the final call on whether he is match-ready
- No confirmed travel date: Despite clearance, there is still no clarity on when he will join the squad
- Precaution after recent injury: The calf issue during the T20 World Cup has made both boards cautious
This explains the unusual situation where a player is cleared but not yet available.
KKR’s growing pace crisis before IPL 2026
Pathirana’s delayed arrival comes at the worst possible time for KKR. Their pace unit is already stretched:
- Harshit Rana: Ruled out or set to miss a major part due to knee injury
- Mustafizur Rahman: Released following BCCI directive
- New addition: Blessing Muzarabani brought in as a stop-gap option
This leaves KKR heavily reliant on overseas reinforcements and inexperienced backups early in the season.
Why Pathirana is crucial to KKR’s plans
KKR didn’t spend ₹18 crore without a clear role in mind. Pathirana is expected to lead their death bowling, a phase that often defines T20 results.
Key strengths:
- Slingy action similar to Lasith Malinga, making him hard to pick
- Proven IPL performer: 47 wickets in 32 matches
- Specialist in death overs, especially under pressure
Without him, KKR risk lacking a reliable wicket-taking option in the final overs, an area where matches are frequently decided.
Timeline pressure: What KKR are facing
KKR’s schedule adds urgency:
- March 29: vs Mumbai Indians (away)
- April 2, 6, 9: Three consecutive home games at Eden Gardens
If Pathirana misses even the first two matches, KKR could start the season on the back foot, especially given their 2025 struggles.
Inside the confusion: Why mixed reports emerged
Conflicting reports around Pathirana’s availability stem from timing gaps between:
- Medical clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket
- Communication with KKR management
- Travel logistics and workload management
Earlier reports of “tickets being booked and cancelled” reflect ongoing coordination rather than a fitness setback.
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