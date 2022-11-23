topStoriesenglish
From lavish mansion to designer outfits - All you need to know about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are datting since 2019.

The wedding preparations for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now underway. The power couple are likely to marry in the Khandala house The costumes for the big day are now finalised. The eagerly awaited marriage of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will happen in January 2023.

KL and Athiya will wear high-end clothing, but the colour of the traditional dress code has not been made public. Manish Malhotra is Athiya's preferred fashion designer, and by the looks of it, the Bollywood actress would wear the dress desgined by him on her wedding day. Rahul's choice of clothing is unknown, therefore it's unclear if he went for designer clothing. In Sunil Shetty's Khandala Mansion, the couple will exchange wedding vows. The power couple chose a modest, at-home wedding over a lavish ceremony at a five-star hotel. The couple will get married in January 2023, however the exact day is still being finalised. On Wednesday KL Rahul visited the Kukke Subramanya temple to worship the god.

According to the source of Insidesport, “January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bungalow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding,”.

Rahul will be a member of both teams as India travels to Bangladesh to play two tests and three one-day internationals. The Bangladesh tour will begin on December 4 until December 22. There is a break of around one month after that. Rahul will wed within this time period.

