KL Rahul And Ravindra Jadeja Eye Historic 4,000-Run Landmark In Tests Against West Indies

As India prepares for the second Test against the West Indies at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting October 10, two of the team’s premier batters, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, are closing in on the 4,000-run milestone in Test cricket. India currently leads the series 1-0, setting the stage for another competitive encounter.

Ravindra Jadeja on the Brink

Jadeja, the all-rounder who starred in the first Test at Ahmedabad with a brilliant 104* and a four-wicket haul, is just 10 runs shy of 4,000 Test runs. In 86 Tests, he has amassed 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73, including six centuries and 27 fifties.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 34-year-old has been in blistering form in 2025, scoring 659 runs in seven Tests at an incredible average of 82.37, including two centuries and five fifties. Following a monumental 516-run series in England and several crucial contributions, Jadeja’s current streak signals one of the most prolific phases of his career.

KL Rahul Chasing the Milestone

KL Rahul, who ended a nine-year wait for a home Test century in Ahmedabad, is aiming to extend his rich vein of form. The elegant right-hander has 3,889 runs in 64 Tests across 112 innings, averaging 36.00, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties, and a career-best score of 199.

Rahul has enjoyed a stellar 2025, amassing 649 runs in seven Tests at an average close to 50, with three centuries and two fifties, including a top score of 137. After his 532-run series against England, he notched up his most prolific Test series ever, making him one of India’s key threats heading into the Delhi Test.

Looking Ahead

Both Jadeja and Rahul are in peak form, and with the second Test in Delhi, fans will be watching closely to see if they cross the 4,000-run threshold. Their performances could play a decisive role in India’s quest to seal the series 2-0 against the West Indies.