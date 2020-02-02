KL Rahul becomes highest run-getter for India in bilateral T20I series

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday became the most run-getter for India in the bilateral T20I series.

Rahul played a knock of 45 runs to register the most number of runs for an Indian individual batsman in a bilateral series.

In the five-match series, Rahul smashed a total of 224 runs including two half-centuries. Earlier, the record was held by skipper Virat Kohli for scoring 199 runs against Australia in three T20Is in 2016.

He also amassed 183 runs against West Indies in the three-match series in 2019. The 27-year-old had come in as Rishabh Pant`s replacement in the second ODI against Australia last month. Pant had to miss the match after suffering a concussion in the first game.

Since then, Rahul has impressed with the bat and his glovework behind the stumps. India standby skipper Rohit Sharma for the final T20I has retired hurt after suffering a calf injury.

He accumulated 60 runs studded with three fours and three sixes. The opener became the most fifty-plus scorer in the shortest format of the game with 21 fifties and four centuries.