KL Rahul broke multiple records during the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans as he scored 112 not out in 65 balls at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul scripted history and broke multiple records during his fantastic century against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2025 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The 33-year-old Rahul played an impressive knock (112 not out in 65 balls) on Sunday and surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli had reached 8000 T20 runs in 243 innings, 19 innings more than Rahul.
Fastest Indian Batters To 8000 T20 Runs
KL Rahul - 224 Innings
Virat Kohli - 243 Innings
Shikhar Dhawan - 277 Innings
Suresh Raina - 284 Innings
Rohit Sharma - 294 Innings
Suryakumar Yadav - 312 Innings
Overall, Rahul is the third-fastest batter in the world to score 8000 runs in T20s, only behind Chris Gayle and Babar Azam.
Fastest To 8000 Runs In T20s
Chris Gayle - 213 Innings
Babar Azam - 218 Innings
KL Rahul - 224 Innings
Virat Kohli - 243 Innings
Mohammad Rizwan - 244 Innings
Special Records For Kl Rahul
During his fantastic knock of 112 not out in 65 balls, KL Rahul also became the first player in IPL history to score a century with three different IPL teams. Before his maiden century with the Capitals, he scored two centuries each with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Rahul's 112 off 65 balls is also the highest score for a batter against GT. Not just that, Rahul became the first right-hander to score a century in IPL 2025.
Meanwhile, it was the first century for a Delhi Capitals batter since 2020, when Shikhar Dhawan had scored the ton for the franchise.
