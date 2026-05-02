KL Rahul creates history, joins AB de Villiers in elite list; breaks Virat Kohli's record for massive IPL milestone

KL Rahul, the Delhi Capitals opener delivered a match-winning performance that not only powered his team to impressive victory over Rajasthan Royals but also etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books on Friday, May 1.

Rahul smashed a blistering 75 off just 40 balls, featuring 6 fours and 5 sixes, as Delhi Capitals chased down a challenging 226-run target with 7 wickets and 5 balls to spare against Rajasthan Royals in the 43rd match of IPL 2026 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.



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Blazing Fifty And Record-Breaking Knock

KL Rahul reached his half-century in just 27 balls, showcasing explosive form right from the start. This innings marked his eighth 50+ score against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history, allowing him to surpass Virat Kohli (7 in 33 innings) and Shikhar Dhawan (7 in 24 innings).

He now jointly holds the record with AB de Villiers, who achieved 8 fifties-plus in 20 innings. Notably, Rahul reached this milestone in fewer innings (18), underlining his consistency and dominance against RR.

Most 50+ Scores vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL)

Player 50+ Scores Innings

KL Rahul 8 18

AB de Villiers 8 20

Virat Kohli 7 29

Shikhar Dhawan 7 24

RR vs DC IPL 2026 Match Context

Chasing a formidable target of 226, Delhi Capitals looked clinical from the first ball. Openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka dismantled the Rajasthan bowling attack with a 110-run opening stand. Nissanka was the early aggressor, smashing 62 off just 33 balls, while captain KL Rahul anchored the pursuit with a sublime 75 off 40 deliveries.

Despite a mid-innings wobble where Rahul fell in the 16th over, Nitish Rana (33 off 17) and the finishing duo of Tristan Stubbs ( 18 not out off 11) and Ashutosh Sharma (25 not out off 15) ensured there were no late heartbreaks. Delhi reached the target with five balls to spare, finishing at 226/3.

The win helped Delhi Capitals snap a three-match losing streak and climb the points table. For Rahul, it added to his strong season form, where he has been among the top run-scorers. His ability to anchor and accelerate makes him a vital asset for DC's playoff ambitions.

A Season Of Milestones For Rahul

This record is just the latest in what is turning out to be a historic 2026 campaign for the Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul. Just last week, Rahul became the first Indian batter to score 150 in an IPL match, smashing an unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings.

In the match against RR, Rahul also crossed the 8,500-run mark in T20 cricket, further cementing his status as one of the most consistent openers in the shortest format of the game.