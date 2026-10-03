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KL Rahul creates history with stunning 129; joins Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni in elite list for huge ODI record

Walking in during a high-stakes phase, KL Rahul turned the game on its head with a display of calculated aggression and effortless timing. His unbeaten innings featured crisp strokeplay all around the park, blending textbook orthodox shots with boundary-clearing strikes that dismantled the Caribbean bowling attack in the death overs.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 08:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
KL Rahul creates history with stunning 129; joins Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni in elite list for huge ODI record
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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