/KL Rahul creates history with stunning 129; joins Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni in elite list for huge ODI record

KL Rahul produced a masterclass of middle-order batting and etched his name into Indian cricket folklore by slamming an unbeaten 129 off just 87 deliveries in the third ODI against the West Indies at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.
Rahul's impressive knock of 129 runs now stands as the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter batting at No. 5 in One-Day Internationals, placing him in the esteemed company of World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.
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Batting at No. 5 demands versatility - transitioning seamlessly from stabilizing an innings to unleashing late-order firepower and Rahul displayed both gears with aplomb, hitting 10 boundaries and launching 6 sixes to lift India to a challenging 351/7 in 50 overs.
With this innings, Rahul surpassed MS Dhoni’s 124 against Australia in Nagpur (2009). Only two knocks by an Indian No. 5 batter now rank higher in ODI history:
Highest for India while batting at No. 5 in ODIs
139 Yuvraj Singh vs Aus Sydney 2004
134 MS Dhoni vs Eng Cuttack 2017
129* KL Rahul vs WI New Chandigarh 2026
124 MS Dhoni vs Aus Nagpur 2009
Equalling Dhoni's Hundred Milestone
Beyond securing the third-highest total at the position, Rahul also matched MS Dhoni’s tally for the joint-second most centuries scored by an Indian batter at No. 5 in ODIs.
Yuvraj Singh: 7 centuries
MS Dhoni: 4 centuries
KL Rahul: 4 centuries
Rahul additionally broke Yuvraj Singh's long-standing record for the highest score by an Indian No. 5 against the West Indies (previously Yuvraj's 110 in Colombo, 2005).
Walking in during a precarious phase after top-order wickets fell in quick succession, Rahul anchored the middle overs alongside Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57). Once settled, he shifted gears in the death overs, systematically dismantling the West Indian attack with pristine strokeplay through extra cover and commanding pull shots over deep mid-wicket.
His transition to the middle-order wicketkeeper-batter role has repeatedly provided India with tactical balance, and this record-breaking innings reaffirms Rahul's status as one of India's most dependable match-winners in 50-over cricket.
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar
West Indies: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, and Vitel Lawes.
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