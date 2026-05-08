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KL RAHUL

KL Rahul creates IPL history, becomes 1st player in world to...

In a testament to his consistency and adaptability across franchises, KL Rahul etched his name into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore during the DC vs RR clash on Friday.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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KL Rahul, the Delhi Capitals (DC) opener, etched his name into the record books during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-stakes clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday, May 8.

During his knock for DC against KKR, Rahul, the seasoned Indian batter became the first player in IPL history to score more than 1,000 runs for three different franchises (PBKS, LSG, and DC), a rare feat that underscores his longevity and class as a top-order batsman.

ALSO READ: RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma OUT; Jordan Cox, Venkatesh Iyer IN; check full lineup

The Milestone Moment And Journey

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Rahul, now with Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026, needed just a small contribution in the game against KKR to cross the 1,000-run mark for his third franchise. Rahul reached the 1,000-run mark for DC with a boundary during the 6th over of the innings.

He had already achieved the landmark with Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Representing Punjab from 2018 to 2021, Rahul amassed 2548 runs and remains PBKS’ highest run-scorer. During his stint with LSG between 2022 and 2024, Rahul scored 1410 runs, which is currently the second-highest tally for the franchise.

Overall, Rahul has represented five franchises overall - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), PBKS, LSG, and DC - but only these three have seen him cross the 1,000-run mark.

Fastest To Reach 1,000-Run For DC

Meanwhile, KL Rahul further etched his name in Delhi Capitals history by becoming the fastest player to reach the 1,000-run milestone for the franchise. Rahul reached this landmark for DC in just 23 innings, surpassing previous records held by players like JP Duminy and Rishabh Pant.

Most Runs For DC In IPL History

Player                              Matches         Runs

Rishabh Pant                     111              3284

David Warner                    91               2572

Virender Sehwag               87               2382

Shreyas Iyer                      87               2375

Shikhar Dhawan               63               2066

Prithvi Shaw                     79              1892

Axar Patel                       103              1261

Gautam Gambhir            50               1200

Dinesh Karthik               60               1128

JP Duminy                     38                1015

KL Rahul                       24                1007

Earlier this season, Rahul also set the record for the highest score by an Indian in T20 cricket with an unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against his former side, Punjab Kings.

Lineup For KKR vs DC IPL 2026 Match

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (captain), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, and Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy

DC Impact substitutes: Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, T Natarajan, and David Miller

KKR Impact substitutes: Finn Allen, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, and Tim Seifert 

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