KL Rahul creates massive IPL record against RR; joins Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in elite list

KL Rahul continued his sensational IPL 2026 campaign by creating another historic record during Delhi Capitals’ crucial victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Rahul, the stylish right-hander, became the player with the most 50-plus scores against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history after producing another composed half-century in a high-pressure chase. Rahul’s knock not only kept Delhi Capitals alive in the playoff race but also helped him enter an elite list featuring some of the greatest batters in IPL history.

KL Rahul Creates Massive IPL Record Against Rajasthan Royals

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After his latest fifty, KL Rahul now has nine 50-plus scores against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history, the most by any batter against the franchise.

Most 50+ Scores vs Rajasthan Royals In IPL

KL Rahul – 9

AB de Villiers – 8

Shikhar Dhawan – 7

Virat Kohli – 7

Ishan Kishan – 6

Rahul achieved the milestone in just 19 innings against RR, underlining his remarkable consistency against the Jaipur-based franchise.

KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Club

The half-century was also Rahul’s 50th fifty-plus score in IPL history, placing him among the tournament’s all-time greats.

Most 50+ Scores in IPL History

Virat Kohli - 76

David Warner - 66

Shikhar Dhawan - 53

Rohit Sharma - 51

KL Rahul - 50

Rahul has now scored 5,755 runs in IPL history at an average of 46.04 and a strike rate close to 139, making him one of the most reliable and dominant batters in the tournament.

KL Rahul Continues Incredible IPL 2026 Form

Rahul’s innings anchored Delhi’s chase after Rajasthan Royals posted 193/8. At one stage, RR looked set for a much bigger total after racing to 160/2.

However, Mitchell Starc produced a brilliant spell that triggered a Rajasthan collapse and brought Delhi back into the contest.

Rahul then controlled the chase with maturity before eventually getting bowled by Dasun Shanaka after misjudging a slower delivery.

Although his wicket briefly gave Rajasthan hope, Delhi Capitals managed to finish the chase and stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Other historic records smashed by Rahul this season

The Delhi Capitals star also registered his eighth 500-run IPL season, further proving his consistency across different franchises and conditions.

Earlier this month, Rahul created history by becoming the first player in IPL history to score over 1,000 runs for three different franchises: Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.