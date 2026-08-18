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KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal create history, join elite list with rare Test feat

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal became only the fifth Indian pair to register 50-plus stands in both innings of a Test in Sri Lanka. The feat came during India's Test in Galle, where Sri Lanka need 289 more runs for victory on Day 5.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal create history, join elite list with rare Test feat
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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