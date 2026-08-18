/KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal create history, join elite list with rare Test feat

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal entered an exclusive list during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming only the fifth Indian pair to register 50-plus stands in both innings of a Test in Sri Lanka.
The Indian duo achieved the feat during a challenging second innings for the visitors, adding another notable chapter to India's Test cricket history in Sri Lanka.
Before Rahul and Padikkal, only four Indian pairs had managed 50-plus stands in both innings of a Test in Sri Lanka.
The list includes:
Sadagoppan Ramesh & Shiv Sunder Das - Colombo (SSC), 2001
Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir - Galle, 2008
Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir - Colombo (PSS), 2008
VVS Laxman & Suresh Raina - Colombo (PSS), 2010
KL Rahul & Devdutt Padikkal - Galle, 2026
Rahul and Padikkal had also shared a crucial partnership in India's first innings, with Padikkal going on to score a brilliant 167.
The milestone came on a dramatic fourth day in Galle as India looked to strengthen their position in the Test. Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a stroke-filled half-century, while Rahul and Padikkal also made valuable contributions. India was eventually bowled out for 193, setting Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs.
Pant's dismissal triggered another collapse, with India's lower order unable to add many more runs to the total.
Sri Lanka's chase got off to a difficult start as India's bowlers struck at regular intervals. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka were 84/4, leaving them 289 runs short of the target.
Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up the four wickets between them. India also came close to claiming another wicket through Ravindra Jadeja, but the delivery was ruled a no-ball.
Sri Lanka will resume their chase at 84/4 on Wednesday, needing 289 more runs to pull off a remarkable victory. India, meanwhile, are just six wickets away from winning the opening Test and taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
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