KL Rahul Ends 3,211-Day Drought, Reveals Heartfelt Celebration For Daughter

Indian opener KL Rahul produced a gritty hundred against West Indies in the Ahmedabad Test, marking his first home century since 2016 and only his second overall in India. The knock, a patient 100 off 197 balls with 12 fours, not only consolidated India’s strong position but also placed Rahul in the elite list of Indian openers with 10 or more Test hundreds.

England Tour Boosted Confidence

Rahul admitted that his recent stint in England played a crucial role in building confidence. He enjoyed his best Test series earlier this year against England in the UK, finishing as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, including two centuries and two fifties.

“I really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions, especially in England, was fun. Getting runs there gave me confidence, and coming into this game with those runs behind me helped a lot. I felt fresher after a longish break following that series,” Rahul said after stumps on Day 2.

He also shared that while the game was physically demanding, a warm-up appearance for India A just before the Test helped him regain rhythm. “Spending time in the field for 4-5 days continuously was challenging physically, but it was good to get back into the groove.”

A Century Dedicated to His Daughter

Rahul revealed that his celebration upon reaching three figures was for his daughter. “The conditions have been really challenging physically… but being back out in the middle feels special. That celebration was for my daughter,” he added with a smile.

Joining the Elite List of Indian Openers

With this century, Rahul now joins an exclusive club of Indian Test openers with 10 or more hundreds, alongside legends Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virender Sehwag (22), and Murali Vijay (12). Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are next in line with nine centuries each.

Rahul’s last century on home soil came way back in December 2016 at Chennai, when he scored 199 against England. His latest hundred came after a staggering 3,211 days, making it the longest gap for an Indian batter between two Test centuries at home.

Rahul’s Best Test Year So Far

The Ahmedabad hundred capped what has been Rahul’s most productive year in Test cricket. In seven matches and 13 innings, he has amassed 649 runs at an average of 54.08, including three centuries and two fifties, with a top score of 137.

Since his return as an opener during the tour of Australia last year, Rahul has looked more consistent than ever, emerging as a dependable figure at the top of the order. With renewed confidence and form, he now aims to dominate the home season, guiding a young Indian side in the absence of senior stars.