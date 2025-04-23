KL Rahul has been a revelation this season, showcasing sheer class and consistency with the bat from the very beginning. Representing his new franchise, the Delhi Capitals, Rahul has seamlessly embraced the responsibility of anchoring and accelerating, emerging as a match-winner time and again. With 323 runs in just 7 matches, at an impressive average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153.81, Rahul has stamped his authority as one of the standout performers of IPL 2025.

Game after game, Rahul has grown in stature, exuding confidence, composure, and unmatched elegance at the crease. His contributions have been pivotal to Delhi Capitals’ campaign, turning tight games into comfortable wins and playing a guiding hand in pressure situations.

Adding to his ever-growing legacy, Rahul recently etched his name deeper into the IPL record books. In match 40 of the season against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul scored his 44th 50+ score in the IPL, surpassing the legendary AB de Villiers (43) to enter the top five players with the most 50+ scores in IPL history, a list dominated by the game's greats.

But that wasn’t the only milestone he reached that night.

Rahul also became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 5000 runs, breaking a long-standing record that previously belonged to David Warner (135 innings) and Virat Kohli (157 innings). KL Rahul achieved this historic feat in just 130 innings, redefining consistency and class in the T20 format.

This achievement is not just a statistical marvel, it’s a testament to his unwavering commitment, adaptability across franchises, and his ability to silence critics with the bat. KL Rahul continues to grow stronger with every outing, setting new standards in modern-day cricket and proving beyond doubt that he belongs among the elite.

From being labeled a stylish batter to now being hailed as one of the most consistent performers in IPL history, KL Rahul’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. As the tournament progresses, fans and critics alike will be watching closely because when KL Rahul walks out to bat, records are never too far behind.