KL Rahul Eyes History, Need 45 Runs To Break Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘THIS’ Test Record In England

KL Rahul has so far scored 1,108 Test runs in England, placing him just 45 runs short of Sunil Gavaskar’s record tally of 1,152 runs by an Indian opener on English soil. If he surpasses this mark in the upcoming Test, Rahul will become India’s highest-scoring opener in England, etching his name alongside the game’s greatest.

Rahul’s Stellar Form

The 32-year-old has been in sublime touch throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has already:

Crossed 1,000 Test runs in England, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

Became the first Indian opener in 46 years to score over 500 runs in a single away Test series, matching a record previously held by Gavaskar.

Produced crucial innings in challenging conditions, cementing his place as India’s most reliable top-order batter in this series.

Rahul’s elegant strokeplay, combined with his improved temperament, has allowed him to flourish against England’s experienced pace attack across venues like Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford, and Edgbaston.

The Oval Test: All Eyes on Rahul

India enter the final Test at The Oval needing a win to level the series, and KL Rahul’s role at the top will be pivotal. With conditions expected to favour bowlers early on, his ability to negotiate the new ball will be crucial for India’s chances. If he gets the required 45 runs, Rahul will not only create history but also deliver a significant psychological advantage to the Indian side.

As India prepares for the Oval showdown, all eyes will be on KL Rahul. Can he rise to the occasion and surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s record? If he does, it will not just be a statistical achievement but a career-defining milestone that underlines his evolution into a world-class Test opener.