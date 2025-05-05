KL Rahul Eyes Virat Kohli’s T20 Record, Needs Just 43 Runs To Make History
Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of IPL 2025, and all eyes will be on KL Rahul as he stands just 43 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli’s T20 record.
KL Rahul has been in sublime form this IPL season, emerging as the leading run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. After recently becoming the fastest to 4000 IPL runs, Rahul is now on the verge of another major milestone, overtaking Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian to 8000 runs in T20 cricket.
The high-stakes clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could witness history in the making. Rahul currently has 7,957 runs in T20s from 222 innings. Virat Kohli reached the 8000-run mark in 243 innings, and if Rahul scores 43 runs or more, he will shatter that record and become the fastest Indian to reach the milestone.
By doing so, KL Rahul will become only the third Indian, after Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, to join the elite 8000-run club in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved the feat in 2019, while Dhawan followed in 2021, taking 277 innings.
Rahul’s consistency and impact in the shortest format have been remarkable since the early stages of his career. As Delhi Capitals prepare for a crucial match, KL Rahul is poised not just for a personal milestone but also for a historic record that could redefine T20 greatness for Indian batters.
Fastest To 8000 Runs In T20 Cricket
The milestone of 8000 runs in T20 cricket is a testament to a player's consistency and dominance in the shortest format. Chris Gayle leads the chart as the fastest to achieve the feat, reaching the landmark in just 213 innings. Close behind him is Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who took only 218 innings to get there, showcasing remarkable consistency. Virat Kohli stands third on the list, having completed 8000 runs in 243 innings, followed closely by his teammate Mohammad Rizwan in 244 innings. Completing the top five is Australia’s Aaron Finch, who reached the milestone in 254 innings. These players represent the elite tier of T20 batters across the globe.
