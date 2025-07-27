KL Rahul Joins Sunil Gavaskar’s 46-Year-Old Record With 500-Plus Runs In England Test Series

Indian opener KL Rahul has etched his name in the history books by matching a 46-year-old milestone previously held by cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. During the ongoing England vs India Test series, Rahul became only the second Indian opening batsman to score 500+ runs in an away Test series, a feat that Gavaskar last achieved in 1979.

A Remarkable Overseas Performance

Rahul’s tally of 508 runs (series ongoing) has been a display of grit and classical batting in challenging English conditions. His ability to anchor the innings and provide strong starts has been instrumental in keeping India competitive throughout the series. Gavaskar had scored 542 runs as an opener during the 1979 England tour, and Rahul is now within touching distance of that iconic tally.

First in 46 Years

The achievement is significant because no Indian opener since Gavaskar has managed to cross the 500-run mark in a Test series outside India. Rahul’s consistency has placed him in the elite bracket and further highlighted his value as India’s go-to opener in overseas conditions.

Partnership Milestone With Shubman Gill

Rahul's exploits have also complemented fellow opener Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime form as well. Together, the pair have achieved another historic feat, becoming the first Indian opening duo in 55 years to score 500+ runs each in the same away series. This was last accomplished by Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Sardesai during the 1970-71 tour of the West Indies.

Elite Company

In addition to this milestone, Rahul has also crossed 1,000 Test runs in England, becoming the fifth Indian overall and only the second opener after Gavaskar to do so. He has also joined the elite list of Indian openers with 10 fifty-plus scores in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

What’s Next?

With the series still underway, Rahul has an opportunity to surpass Gavaskar’s 542-run mark and establish a new benchmark for Indian openers. His form, combined with Gill’s brilliance, has given India hope for a fourth test win in Manchester.