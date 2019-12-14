हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

KL Rahul looks to 'recharge' himself ahead of West Indies ODIs

Back in form after a good T20I series, India opener K.L. Rahul is keen to continue his purple patch when India take on the West Indies in the three-match One-Day International series, starting here on Sunday.

KL Rahul looks to &#039;recharge&#039; himself ahead of West Indies ODIs

Chennai: Back in form after a good T20I series, India opener K.L. Rahul is keen to continue his purple patch when India take on the West Indies in the three-match One-Day International series, starting here on Sunday.

Rahul, who scored 62 in the first T20I and 91 in the third contest to help the hosts clinch the series 2-1, posted pictures of his workout session on Twitter, with the caption: "Recharge".

In 23 ODIs, Rahul has 704 runs with an average of 39.11. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is injured, the Karnataka right-hander will look to cement his place at the top of the order along with Rohit Sharma.

In the shortest format of the game, Rahul is almost a certainty for the T20I World Cup in October next year. In the last T20I in Mumbai, Rahul hit a 56-ball 91 to help India win by 67 runs.
 

Tags:
India vs West IndiesKL RahulCricketT20I World CupShikhar Dhawan
Next
Story

Dwaine Pretorius rejoins Paarl Rocks team ahead of Mzansi Super League final

Must Watch

PT10M12S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, December 14, 2019