KL RAHUL

KL Rahul Misses Much-Deserved Century As Steve Smith Takes A Stunning Catch, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Social media erupted, with the video of the catch going viral. Cricket Australia’s official Twitter account aptly described it as “pure brilliance.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the pulsating atmosphere of the Gabba on Day 4 of the third Test between India and Australia, KL Rahul delivered a valiant knock that steadied India amidst turbulent conditions. Yet, the moment that stole the spotlight was Steve Smith's jaw-dropping one-handed catch, denying Rahul a much-deserved century. The game encapsulated the intensity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

A Gritty Knock Under Pressure

KL Rahul walked into the fray with India teetering at 51/4 in response to Australia’s imposing 445. Faced with overcast skies and a menacing bowling attack led by Pat Cummins, Rahul showcased impeccable technique and resilience. His 84 off 138 balls was a masterclass in adaptability, balancing solid defense with crisp stroke play.

Rahul's ability to counter Australia’s pace quartet was evident as he negotiated the new ball with poise. By leaving deliveries judiciously and punishing the loose ones, Rahul underlined why he remains one of India’s most reliable batsmen in overseas conditions.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan summed it up perfectly: “If you need runs overseas, call KL Rahul.”

The Partnership That Rescued India

India’s struggles continued early on Day 4 as skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, leaving the team at 74/5. But Rahul, in partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, scripted a fightback. The duo added a crucial 67 runs, stabilizing India’s innings against an Australian attack that had smelled blood.

Jadeja’s gritty 41 not out complemented Rahul’s assured presence, providing a glimmer of hope for an Indian side trying to claw back into the contest.

Steve Smith’s Redemption: A Catch for the Ages

The defining moment of the day, however, came from Steve Smith. Earlier in the day, Smith had dropped a regulation catch off Rahul on the very first ball, a reprieve that the Indian opener capitalized on to add 51 more runs.

But in a stunning act of redemption, Smith pulled off a one-handed blinder at second slip to dismiss Rahul. Attempting a cut shot off Nathan Lyon, Rahul edged the ball, which seemed destined to fly past Smith. Diving full stretch to his right, Smith plucked the ball out of thin air, leaving fans and commentators in awe.

Praise for Rahul’s Resilience

Despite falling short of a century, Rahul’s knock garnered widespread acclaim. Cheteshwar Pujara noted, “KL showed that if you apply yourself, it’s a good pitch where you can score runs. It’s about seeing through the new ball, and Rahul demonstrated that beautifully.”

Sanjay Bangar also lauded Rahul’s game plan, emphasizing his impeccable judgment outside off-stump. “He left deliveries well and forced the bowlers to change their approach. His innings should inspire the remaining batters to adopt a more disciplined game plan,” Bangar observed.

India’s Uphill Battle

At lunch, India found themselves at 167/6, still trailing Australia by 278 runs. The challenge ahead remains daunting, with the team relying on Jadeja and the lower order to bridge the deficit.

Australia’s first-innings total of 445 was built on centuries from Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101), underscoring the importance of India’s middle-order resistance.

Key Takeaways from Day 4

  • KL Rahul’s Overseas Brilliance
  • Out of his 3212 Test runs, 1149 have come at home, highlighting his prowess in challenging conditions abroad.
  • Smith’s Catch: A Turning Point
  • From dropping a sitter to pulling off a screamer, Smith’s athleticism underlined the unpredictability of cricket.
  • Jadeja’s Role
  • Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock adds a sliver of hope for India, but the road ahead is arduous.
  • Australia’s Bowlers Dominate
  • Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon exploited the conditions masterfully, keeping the Indian batters under relentless pressure.

