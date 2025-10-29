Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977629https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/kl-rahul-opens-up-on-the-story-behind-his-kantara-celebration-vs-rcb-2977629.html
NewsCricket
KL RAHUL KANTARA CELEBRATION

KL Rahul Opens Up On The Story Behind His ‘Kantara’ Celebration Vs RCB

Indian batter KL Rahul has finally broken his silence on the much-talked-about “Kantara celebration” that went viral during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KL Rahul Opens Up On The Story Behind His ‘Kantara’ Celebration Vs RCBImage Credit:- X

Indian batter KL Rahul has finally broken his silence on the much-talked-about “Kantara celebration” that went viral during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper revealed the emotional and personal significance behind his now-iconic gesture, performed after his match-winning innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Moment That Took Social Media by Storm

The incident occurred after Rahul’s unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, which guided LSG to a stunning victory over RCB in front of a packed Bengaluru crowd. Following the win, Rahul performed a powerful pose inspired by the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, symbolising pride, belonging, and defiance. The gesture immediately went viral, with fans hailing it as one of the most iconic celebrations of the IPL season.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rahul Reveals the Reason

In a recent interaction, Rahul admitted that the act was not planned but came from deep emotion. “It wasn’t something I had rehearsed,” Rahul said. “A lot was going on in my life off the field, and that moment just came out naturally. Maybe it was a mix of passion, frustration, and pride. I felt like I needed to make a statement that night.”

The Bengaluru-born cricketer, who once played for RCB, also noted that the celebration held extra meaning because of his history with the venue and the team. “Playing at Chinnaswamy always brings back memories. There were a lot of talks about me and RCB before the season, so it felt special to do something that showed what that ground means to me,” he added.

The ‘Kantara’ Connection

Rahul’s celebration mirrored the climactic moment from Rishab Shetty’s 2022 film Kantara, where the protagonist asserts his spiritual and emotional connection to his land. The symbolism of “this is my ground” resonated deeply with fans, especially since Rahul’s gesture was performed in the same city where the film was set and celebrated.

Interestingly, Rahul revealed that he even received a call from actor Rishab Shetty after the game. “Rishab called me that night, and we had a good laugh about it. I didn’t think it would blow up like this,” Rahul said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 29-10-2025 Assam State Wednesday Lucky Dr
president murmu
Pak's Big Lie SHATTERED Again: Prez Murmu Poses With IAF Pilot Shivangi Singh
men’s mufflers
Mufflers Every Man Should Own This Winter!
Cloud Seeding Project
Why Can't Delhi Make It Rain? IIT-Kanpur Explains Cloud Seeding Setback
Tejashwi Yadav littering controversy
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Littering Video Sparks 'Swachh Bharat' Row
PoK terror camps
Terror Resurgence In PoK: 120 Militants Across Six New Launch Pads
PM Modi India Maritime Week 2025
PM Modi To Launch India Maritime Week, Focus On Coastal Development
women heels
Stunning Heels from Myntra to Step Up Your Glam Game!
trump modi
'PM Modi Is Nicest-Looking Guy': Trump Repeats Claims Of Ending Indo-Pak War
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.10.2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-24 Lucky Draw SHORTLY