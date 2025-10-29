KL Rahul Opens Up On The Story Behind His ‘Kantara’ Celebration Vs RCB

Indian batter KL Rahul has finally broken his silence on the much-talked-about “Kantara celebration” that went viral during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper revealed the emotional and personal significance behind his now-iconic gesture, performed after his match-winning innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Moment That Took Social Media by Storm

The incident occurred after Rahul’s unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, which guided LSG to a stunning victory over RCB in front of a packed Bengaluru crowd. Following the win, Rahul performed a powerful pose inspired by the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, symbolising pride, belonging, and defiance. The gesture immediately went viral, with fans hailing it as one of the most iconic celebrations of the IPL season.

Rahul Reveals the Reason

In a recent interaction, Rahul admitted that the act was not planned but came from deep emotion. “It wasn’t something I had rehearsed,” Rahul said. “A lot was going on in my life off the field, and that moment just came out naturally. Maybe it was a mix of passion, frustration, and pride. I felt like I needed to make a statement that night.”

The Bengaluru-born cricketer, who once played for RCB, also noted that the celebration held extra meaning because of his history with the venue and the team. “Playing at Chinnaswamy always brings back memories. There were a lot of talks about me and RCB before the season, so it felt special to do something that showed what that ground means to me,” he added.

The ‘Kantara’ Connection

Rahul’s celebration mirrored the climactic moment from Rishab Shetty’s 2022 film Kantara, where the protagonist asserts his spiritual and emotional connection to his land. The symbolism of “this is my ground” resonated deeply with fans, especially since Rahul’s gesture was performed in the same city where the film was set and celebrated.

Interestingly, Rahul revealed that he even received a call from actor Rishab Shetty after the game. “Rishab called me that night, and we had a good laugh about it. I didn’t think it would blow up like this,” Rahul said.