KL RAHUL SPIN TROUBLE

KL Rahul Points Out Spin Struggles, Says Fix ‘Won’t Happen Overnight’

India’s stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul has openly acknowledged the team’s growing struggles against spin bowling in Test cricket. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
KL Rahul Points Out Spin Struggles, Says Fix ‘Won’t Happen Overnight’Image Credit:- X

India’s stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul has openly acknowledged the team’s growing struggles against spin bowling in Test cricket, stating that despite efforts, there is no clear explanation for the decline in what was once one of India’s biggest batting strengths.

Speaking ahead of the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, Rahul said the team must take responsibility to raise their individual skill levels and rediscover confidence against quality spin attacks.

“We haven’t played spin well enough in the last couple of seasons. I really don’t know why we did it earlier and why we aren’t doing it now. I don’t have a definitive answer,” he admitted.

Rahul stressed that improvement will take time rather than happen instantly.

“It won’t change overnight. We’ll look at what improvements we need, and hopefully by the Sri Lanka and Australia series we’ll be better prepared.”

He also revealed that the team is willing to lean on experience from former players who excelled in facing spin bowling, something India has prided itself on historically.

Confidence Boost with Senior Returns

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rejoining the squad for the ODIs, Rahul believes their experience will help the team bounce back after a disappointing Test whitewash.

“Their importance is huge. Their presence brings confidence to the dressing room and helps a lot of players. We are really happy they are here.”

Rahul reiterated that the side’s priority is to move past recent failures and focus on winning the ODI series.

“Winning is the most important thing… Trying to forget what happened a week ago and focus on a collective performance.”

Reuters also highlighted that India is keen to regroup quickly in white-ball cricket to restore momentum after the Test setback.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

