KL Rahul’s 532-Run Blitz Falls Just Short Of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic England Benchmark

KL Rahul had a phenomenal outing in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England, scoring 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries across the series. His stellar performances helped him become only the second Indian opener to score 500+ runs in a Test series in England, a rare feat that places him among the country’s best.

However, Rahul missed the opportunity to surpass a legendary milestone. Coming into the final Test at The Oval, the right-hander needed just 17 runs to break Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 542 runs, set during the 1979 England tour. Unfortunately, he managed only 7 runs in his last innings, ending the series with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.32, falling agonizingly short of Gavaskar’s mark by 10 runs.

This near miss does not overshadow Rahul’s consistency and impact throughout the series. His fluent stroke play and ability to handle the swinging Duke’s ball earned him accolades, and he now joins an elite list of Indian openers who have thrived in English conditions.

Most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series in England:

542: Sunil Gavaskar (1979) 532: KL Rahul (2025) 402: Murali Vijay (2014) 368: Rohit Sharma (2021-22)

Rahul’s heroics in the 2025 series will be remembered as one of the finest displays by an Indian opener in challenging English conditions, even though the cherished record slipped from his grasp by a slender margin.

