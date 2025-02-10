KL Rahul’s DRS Blunder Leaves Rohit Sharma Fuming, Video Goes Viral - Watch

India’s second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was a rollercoaster of emotions, but the defining moment of the match came in the 25th over of the English innings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated with KL Rahul and Axar Patel after their collective decision not to review a crucial LBW appeal against Joe Root—a decision that could have changed the course of the game.

The Moment That Let India Down

With England building a strong foundation, Axar Patel delivered a well-pitched delivery to Joe Root, who confidently planted his front foot forward and attempted a sweep shot. However, he completely missed the ball, which struck him on the pads. The Indian players went up in a loud appeal, but umpire Chris Brown denied it.

What followed was a long discussion between KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Rohit Sharma about whether to opt for a review. Rahul, being the wicketkeeper, had the best view and seemed to convince Rohit that the impact was outside off-stump, making the decision marginal. Ultimately, India decided against the review.

Moments later, the giant screen replay flashed three reds—showing that the ball would have clipped the off-stump. Had India taken the review, Root would have been on his way back to the pavilion. Rohit, clearly frustrated, shook his head in disappointment, while Rahul and Axar could only watch as the English batter went on to make them pay.

A Costly Mistake: Root Capitalizes on India’s Blunder

This wasn’t the first time in the innings that India had misjudged a review against Root. Earlier, on the very first ball of his innings, Varun Chakaravarthy trapped Root in front, prompting India to take a review. However, the ball was shown to be missing leg stump, leading to a wasted opportunity.

The misjudgment in the 25th over, however, was far more consequential. Root, given a lifeline, went on to steady England’s innings, reaching his half-century and ensuring the visitors stayed on course for a competitive total. This blunder only added fuel to the frustration within the Indian camp.

Ravi Shastri’s Take on Rohit Sharma’s Reaction

Commentator and former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box at the time, immediately took notice of Rohit’s reaction. “He’s shaking his head. You don’t often see Rohit react like this, but that was a massive opportunity lost,” Shastri remarked during the live broadcast.

Shastri’s words rang true—Rohit is known for his calm demeanor, but this costly mistake had clearly pushed him to his limits.

Fan Backlash: KL Rahul Faces Heat on Social Media

As expected, social media erupted after the blunder. Indian fans took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disappointment, particularly targeting KL Rahul for misjudging the DRS call. Some fans even compared his decision-making to MS Dhoni’s legendary DRS accuracy, suggesting that Rahul was far from reaching that level.

Memes flooded the internet, with hashtags like #DRSBlunder and #KLRahul trending across platforms. Many felt that this decision could prove costly in the long run, especially if England ended up setting a daunting total.