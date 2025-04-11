KL Rahul’s Fiery Celebration After Match-Winning Knock vs RCB Lights Up Chinnaswamy During RCB vs DC In IPL 2025 - Watch

In what was a night charged with nostalgia, drama, and redemption, KL Rahul returned to his hometown and turned the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium into his personal stage. Leading a tricky chase against his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper produced one of the finest IPL innings of 2025 — an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls — guiding DC to a six-wicket win and sending a powerful message to the team that once let him go.

Homecoming Hero: Rahul’s Stunning Numbers at Chinnaswamy

This wasn’t just any other match for Rahul. Having scored 475 IPL runs at Chinnaswamy at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 144, this ground has always been kind to him. But Thursday night’s knock felt different — more personal, more pointed. Walking in at 10 for 2, Rahul soaked in the pressure, read the conditions expertly, and paced his innings like a seasoned tactician. What followed was a calculated assault — first stabilizing, then dismantling RCB’s bowling attack.

Turning Point: Hazlewood Over Changes the Game

With the equation tilted in RCB’s favor, needing 54 off the last five overs, Rahul picked his moment. In the 16th over, he went after Australia’s premier pacer Josh Hazlewood, smashing him for 22 runs, shifting the momentum entirely. From that point on, the chase was a formality. His composed aggression, especially against pace, underlined the evolution of KL Rahul 2.0 — a batter no longer playing safe, but commanding the stage.

Sword Celebration Steals the Show

But it wasn’t just the knock — it was the celebration that went viral. As he sealed the win with a towering six off Yash Dayal, Rahul lifted his bat like a sword, thumped his chest, and pointed to the turf, as if declaring: “This is my ground.” Microphones picked up a raw, emotional exclamation: “This is f**ing my ground.”* It wasn’t arrogance — it was emotion, pride, and a reminder to the franchise that once overlooked him.

Tristan Stubbs’ Supporting Act

While Rahul hogged the limelight, credit must also go to Tristan Stubbs, who played a mature supporting role, helping rebuild after DC were struggling at 58 for 4. His presence at the other end gave Rahul the cushion to accelerate late in the innings. The duo’s partnership not only rescued the Capitals but also sent shockwaves through the RCB camp.

RCB’s Missed Opportunity Haunts Them

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, there were whispers that RCB might bid for Rahul in the auction, needing a proven Indian captain and a consistent top-order batter. But they passed. DC snapped him up for ₹14 crore, and are now reaping the rewards. With this knock, Rahul has not only delivered his second consecutive half-century — having earlier opened and scored against CSK — but also proven that his new role at No. 4 brings out the best in him.

Expert Insight: Wicketkeeper’s Advantage

Speaking post-match, Rahul credited his time behind the stumps for giving him a read on the pitch:

"Wicketkeeping gave me a feeler for how the ball was behaving. It wasn’t two-paced; it was consistent. I knew where to target, and luckily, got away with a dropped catch too."

That level of game awareness — combining physical skill with tactical intelligence — is what makes Rahul an elite modern-day cricketer.