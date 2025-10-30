KL Rahul’s Hilarious Revelation: ‘Tell Your Husband to Go Easy on Me,’ He Jokes to Kevin Pietersen’s Wife

Team India star KL Rahul has always been known for his calm demeanor and elegance on the field, but his recent revelation about England legend Kevin Pietersen has shown a hilarious and human side of his personality. During a candid chat on the 2 Sloggers YouTube podcast, Rahul recalled a playful episode involving Pietersen and his wife, Jessica, leaving fans in splits.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, who represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025, shared the dressing room with Pietersen, who was appointed the team’s mentor ahead of the season. Their camaraderie, both on and off the field, became one of the most talked-about stories of the IPL, especially with their witty banters lighting up social media.

Athiya Shetty Steps In: ‘Why Are You Being So Mean?’

Recalling the fun-filled IPL moments, Rahul revealed how his own wife, Athiya Shetty, confronted him after watching the playful exchanges between him and Pietersen.

“Our banter is different. He’s a great sport. He gives it to you also,” Rahul said with a laugh. “There was this video, and there were two-three times where I said something and DC posted it on Instagram. So, my wife was telling me, ‘Why are you being so mean? He is such a sweet guy.’”

The clips, widely shared by the Delhi Capitals’ official Instagram handle, showed Rahul giving cheeky replies to Pietersen’s comments — moments that quickly went viral among fans. However, Rahul insisted that what appeared online was just the tip of the iceberg.

“Half the things that he does to me and tells me, that doesn’t come out. This is three times that I have given out of the hundred times he is after my life,” Rahul added humorously.

‘Tell Your Husband to Go Easy on Me’ – Rahul’s Dinner Table Confession

In one of the most amusing parts of his story, Rahul revealed that he eventually complained about Pietersen’s teasing to Jessica Pietersen during a dinner in the UK earlier this year.

“I complained to his wife when we were in the UK. They invited me for dinner and I told her, ‘Tell your husband to go easy on me. He is very rude to me,’” Rahul laughed, recalling the incident.

The behind-the-scenes story offers a refreshing glimpse into the strong bond shared between Rahul and Pietersen — one built on mutual respect, good humor, and friendly rivalry.

From Critics to Compliments: Pietersen’s Change of Tone

What makes this lighthearted tale even more special is how their relationship has evolved over time. Pietersen, once a vocal critic of Rahul’s conservative batting in T20s, had famously called his strike rate in powerplays “the most boring thing I’ve ever been through.”

However, during the 2025 season, the former England captain was among the first to applaud Rahul’s aggressive mindset and consistency with the bat. The Karnataka batter’s explosive form helped Delhi Capitals turn around several matches, earning him praise from both fans and experts alike.

Pietersen even referred to Rahul as a “special player” who had found the perfect balance between elegance and intent in T20 cricket.

A Stellar Year for KL Rahul

Beyond the IPL, Rahul’s transformation carried over into international cricket. During India’s 2025 tour of England, the right-hander amassed 532 runs across 10 innings, including two centuries and two half-centuries — underlining his resurgence as one of India’s most dependable batters.

His improved confidence and willingness to take on challenges reflected not only in his performance but also in his off-field demeanor — as seen in his hilarious exchange with Pietersen.