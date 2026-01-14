KL Rahul’s Historic Century And Virat Kohli’s Milestone Overshadowed As Daryl Mitchell’s Match-Winning Ton Powers New Zealand To Victory

The second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot turned into a night of milestones and contrasting emotions, as individual brilliance from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli was ultimately overshadowed by a masterclass chase led by Daryl Mitchell.

Rahul creates history with unbeaten century

India’s innings revolved around a magnificent unbeaten hundred from KL Rahul, who became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score an ODI century against New Zealand. Rahul also created another landmark by becoming the first Indian to score an ODI hundred in Rajkot.

Coming in at No. 5, Rahul began cautiously, playing six dot balls before opening his account. After Virat Kohli’s early dismissal for 23, India found themselves under pressure on a two-paced surface. Rahul responded with remarkable composure, stitching together a crucial 73-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja before guiding the innings alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Rahul reached his eighth ODI century in style, dispatching Kyle Jamieson for a six in the 49th over. He brought up the milestone in just 87 balls and finished unbeaten on 112, striking 11 fours and one six, as India posted 284/7.

Kohli becomes India’s highest ODI run-scorer vs New Zealand

Despite falling early, Virat Kohli etched his name into the record books by becoming India’s highest run-scorer in ODIs against New Zealand. Needing just one run to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1,750 runs, Kohli achieved the feat with a boundary off Kristian Clarke.

Kohli now has 1,773 ODI runs against New Zealand, overtaking Tendulkar’s mark set across 42 matches. Overall, Kohli continues his remarkable run in international cricket, recently surpassing Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, behind Tendulkar.

Mitchell and Young script memorable chase

While India’s 284 looked competitive, New Zealand found batting easier under the lights. The chase began cautiously as Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj bowled with discipline. Rana removed Devon Conway again, and Henry Nicholls fell cheaply, leaving New Zealand 46/2.

Mitchell then joined Will Young, and the duo took complete control. Their 162-run partnership ensured the required rate never spiralled, as they targeted Kuldeep Yadav and rotated strike smartly. Young fell for a well-made 87, but Mitchell carried on unfazed.

Mitchell went on to score his eighth ODI century, finally ensuring a hundred against India came in a winning cause. He fittingly struck the winning runs to seal New Zealand’s victory.

Historic win for New Zealand

The successful chase was New Zealand’s highest in ODIs on Indian soil, surpassing their 283-run chase against England at the 2023 World Cup. It was also their first ODI win against India after eight consecutive losses since 2023, and their first ODI victory in India since 2017, as the series was levelled 1-1.

Despite Rahul and Kohli’s record-breaking night, Mitchell’s calm authority ensured New Zealand walked away with one of their most memorable ODI wins in India.